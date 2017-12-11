Theatre to thrill and enchant the whole family

Tom’s Midnight Garden is a magical and charming family entertainment which opens at The Stables Theatre this evening at 7.30pm and runs until December 23.

As the old grandfather clock chimes thirteen, a lonely boy creeps down the Victorian staircase. He walks out of the 1950s and into another world, another time and a garden that shouldn’t exist. Are the people there ghosts – or is the boy himself the ghost? Adapted for stage by David Wood from the book by Philippa Pearce, this Stables production is directed by Niall Whitehead and Barbara Ward. Tickets £13 adults, £10 under-18s and groups, www.stablestheatre.co.uk.