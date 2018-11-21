Top things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday November 23

1. Music. Acclaimed local singer songwriter Tom Williams is playing a full band gig at The Printworks on Claremont on Friday November 23. Tom’s album All Change was voted one of BBC6 Music’s 10 albums of 2017 and he has just finished recording a new album produced by Tim Rice-Oxley of Keane. He has played Glastonbury, Latitude, Festival, Green Man and many more and is undertaking a short tour of the UK in November, in which Hastings is obviously the local date. In support on the night is a guitarist Mike Wilton. Details and booking on tomwilliamsmusic.net.

2. Music. Reggae legend Lee Scratch Perry is performing at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Friday November 23 - tickets £20 - £22.50.

Lee Scratch Perry at DLWP SUS-180111-162840001

3. Music. Catch Hastings based duo Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou at Wow And Flutter on Trinity Street on Saturday November 24. The free instore gig is in support of their new album Fair Lady London and begins at 7pm.

4. Music. Harmony One choir is singing in aid of the Snowflake Night Shelter on Saturday November 24 at St Clement’s Church in Hastings Old Town. The central work of the concert is the evocative and atmospheric Snow Angel by Canadian composer Sarah Quartel. Other items include beautiful music by contemporary composers including some seasonal items to herald the coming of Winter. Harmony One will be joined by Helen Ridout (piano), Rachel Firmager (cello), Suzy Harvey (narrator) and Liam Genockey from Steeleye Span on percussion. Directed by Debbie Warren. Tickets £10 (under-16s free) available on the door or in advance from Hastings Tourist Information, Muriel Matters House, 01424 451111.

5. Comedy. Stewart Francis brings his farewell tour to the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday November 23 - tickets to see the popular Canadian star of Mock The Week who is known for his punditry cost £18.50. Renowned for those one-liners, Francis is now calling time on his stand-up career and this tour will see him head off Into The Punset.

6. Comedy. Sunday November 25 sees On The Rocks on Claremont, Hastings, hosting the amazing Drag With No Name from 4pm - back by popular demand. Free entry.

Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou 2

7. Tribute. The Simon And Garfunkel Story will be performed at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Monday November 26. The show has now been performed in over 50 countries around the world from Sydney to Seattle and sat regularly at the Lyric Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue, London. Featuring a full cast of talented West End actor- musicians, The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes you back through the 1960s. It tells the story of both Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings as duo Tom And Jerry, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features 1960’s photos and film footage whilst a full live band perform all their hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Sound of Silence’ and many more!

8. Music. The Big Band At Christmas will be at the White Rock Theatre on Wednesday November 28 from 7.30pm. Swing into the festive season with the unique Five Star Swing Big Band show and enjoy all those favourite Christmas songs with the dynamic Big Band treatment from Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, and Nat King Cole. Featuring Simone from the Ivy Benson Orchestra, and Chris Smith (Jnr) composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band, Herb Miller Big Band (Glenn’s brother). Tickets £24.

9. Music. Nostalgia and feelgood vibes rule at the White Rock Theatre on Thursday November 29 from 7.30pm with the return of the Sensational 60s Experience. Starring Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers) Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The New Amen Corner and The Fourmost. Hits include Needles and Pins, Out Of Time, I’m Into Something Good, A Little Loving, Bend Me Shape Me, Hippy Hippy Shake plus many more. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £29.50.

Stewart Francis at DLWP

10. Music. Beat a path to the doors of the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on Thursday November 29 where the incredible John Cale will play live with support from Kristin McClement. As an original founding member of The Velvet Underground and producer of Patti Smith and The Stooges, amongst others, Cale’s career has been creative, innovative and boundary breaking in equal measure. This is a rare UK show. Tickets £36.50.