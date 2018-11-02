TV favourite The Vicar of Dibley returns to a stage in Fairlight

Following a sell-out run in 2015, the Vicar of Dibley returns to Fairlight Village Hall between 7-10 November for yet more madness and mayhem.

The story continues from where they left it. Alice and Hugo have just returned from their honeymoon, Geraldine and David have learned to live in a, sort of, harmony, Mrs. Cropley still has odd taste in food, while Owen, Jim and Frank are just plain odd!

This adaptation from the TV series is presented by the Fairlight Players with the permission of Tiger Aspect productions.

Some performances are already sold out, so please reserve your ticket in advance. Tickets cost £7 and are available from Fairlight Post Office, or phone Carol Ardley on 01414 814178.