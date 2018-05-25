TV soap legend and X Factor star together in panto

Much-loved actress Michelle Collins and X Factor favourite Chico will star together in this year’s spectacular family pantomime in Hastings - Jack And The Beanstalk.

Michelle will play The Fairy and Chico will be Jack in the White Rock Theatre extravaganza from Friday December 14 until Sunday December 30.

White Rock Theatre's 2018 panto Jack In The Beanstalk will star Michelle Collins and Chico SUS-180523-155949001

Michelle made her name in popular soap EastEnders in the role of Cindy Beale, originally intended to appear in just 11 episodes. Michelle’s portrayal quickly proved popular with viewers and she played the role of the villainous, serial-adulterer for over ten years. Since leaving EastEnders Michelle swapped the Queen Vic for a different pub, to take up her role as Stella Rice, landlady of Coronation Street’s infamous Rovers Return. Michelle played the role for over two years before appearing in Casualty in a guest-starring role, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders. Last year Michelle starred in the BAFTA award winning CBBC show The Dumping Ground.

Starring alongside her in the title role of Jack is The X Factor’s Chico, who was a finalist in the show’s second series. Not content with knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he swapped singing for skating and captivated the nation with his spectacular routines and reached the final of ITV1’s Dancing on Ice.

Theatre Director Gavin Shuman said: “We can’t wait to welcome Michelle and Chico to our legendary stage. As Hastings’ home of traditional family pantomime, we at the White Rock are excited to welcome the thousands of pantomime fans that come through our doors each December for a true festive treat and real giant of a show.” Tickets are on sale via whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.