Two one act comedy plays up next in a successful season for BLODS

Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society - The BLODS - will present two one act farce plays on the same bill at the end of this month.

The BLODS Little Theatre, located next to Manor Barn in Bexhill Old Town, is set to open on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1 for this new performance.

The Little Theatre has played host to three previous play nights for BLODS and sold out on every occasion. The BLODS have been performing in Bexhill since 1948 and hope to build on their recent success.

Both plays are directed by two well-known local talents, Pat Horwill and Ann Lyon. They each have a wealth of experience in acting and singing, yet this is their first attempt at directing.

The first of the two plays is called The Worst Day Of My Life, written by Alan Richardson. It’s visiting time at the hospital. Charlie Brown is in a hospital bed and readying himself for visitors. His main concern before they arrive is to be sure he has the right ‘get well soon’ cards out, and the correct dressing gown on. But why? Charlie has multiple visitors which gradually unveils his previously secret life of debauchery. From that moment on, his day gets worse when his final visitor crams into his cubicle, and unveils more than just her identity.

The second play is Erica & Me by Alan Robinson and promises to be equally hilarious. This is about Simon, a simple, yet complicated, Star Trek fantatic who loves to role play. The play features women who make themselves known to the audience throughout. Simon knows that all these women have just one thing in common...him! He had not previously considered any problems that might arise if they should ever meet...

Performances start at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked on www.ticketsource.co.uk/blods or call 07990 940509.

As always - the BLODS bar will be open serving refreshments.

Coming next, from October 25-27, BLODS will appear in new musical comedy The Addams Family at the Izzard Theatre, Bexhill College.

The BLODS 2018 season will be followed by a year finale comedy play, Sherlock Holmes - His Last Case. More details to be announced in the next few weeks.

