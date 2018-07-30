Unique performances of Carmen in Hastings venues this September

Barefoot Opera will bring to Hastings its sizzling presentations of Bizet’s Carmen this September.

First comes the production in the round at St Mary In the Castle on Saturday September 8 and Friday September 21, and then later, on Sunday September 30, a special one hour hihglights performance of Crazy Carmen at The Source skateboard park.

When Carmen was first performed in 1875 it caused something of a scandal, so unaccustomed were critics to seeing ‘common folk’ take centre-stage, much less the world of gypsies, smugglers, deserters, or factory workers. Later on, it was hailed as a masterpiece, and a striking example of realism in opera.

Now Hastings audiences can enjoy this new production with Barefoot Opera stamping their unique brand of energising, youthful musical theatre on this most passionate of love stories.

Director Jenny Miller said: “The music is undyingly fiery, elemental, passionate and colourful...and goes straight to your guts.” She has brought together an outstanding cast for this new production, including an exceptional talent from the Guildhall School of Music, Olivia Sjoberg, who plays Carmen herself. “She is born to play this part, a rich voice, a tall striking dark haired young woman. She will be a great pleasure to see and hear for aficionados and newcomers alike.”

Audiences will also enjoying seeing and hearing a charming children’s chorus - representing the street urchins of Seville - comprising youngsters from across the town, most of whom will be singing in their first opera.

Barefoot Opera’s Carmen can be seen ‘in the round’ at St Mary In The Castle, and also at a special one-off ‘highlights-style’ production at Source Park, an informal and dynamic setting, complete with skaters in the interludes and bar scenes.

Accompanied by the Barefoot Band with Jenny directing, Lesley Anne Sammons as MD and design by Jane Bruce and Mary Hooper, this production promises to be a fresh and vibrant take on a great classic.

Tickets for St Mary In The Castle cost £22 stalls and £20 balcony £17 in advance, and for Source Park £10.

Booking on www.barefootopera.com or at the Hastings Tourist Office.

* for more go to Barefoot Opera at St Leonards Festival