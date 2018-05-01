Welcome to White Rock Theatre’s annual summer project

Enthusiastic young performers and technicians are invited to take part in the White Rock Theatre’s production of the original high-school musical, Grease.

Summer Youth Project offers great opportunities to get involved in presenting a musical. For two weeks, youngsters can work with a professional creative team, and have fun learning, rehearsing and performing. For the second year running, local favourite Ben Watson is directing.

The audition date is Sunday May 13, from 9am at The White Rock Theatre. Please wear comfortable clothes that you can dance in, bring plenty to drink, and a packed lunch if you are staying for principal auditions. Please note: you must be over 12 to be considered for a principal part. Only people auditioning will be allowed into the auditorium.

If recalls are required, these will take place on Monday May 14 at 6pm. You must be aged between 9-19 yrs (or 16-19 yrs old for a technical position) on or before August 1 2018 to be eligible for this Project.

The project will run from Sunday July 29 - Saturday August 11 so you must be available for all these dates. Rehearsals usually start at 10am and continue all day with a break for lunch, and a dinner break when evening rehearsals are required. If you have any questions regarding the project or fee please call on 01424 462287 or email jstead-burgess@whiterocktheatre.org.uk.