White Rock youngsters perform Grease in Hastings

Everyone loves Grease, so for some Pink Ladies and T-Birds grooves don’t miss the remaining White Rock Summer Youth Project performances on Friday, August 10 and Saturday, August 11.

The show starts at 7.30pm and there is also a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Follow the journey of Danny and Sandy, and their friends at Rydell High School, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations.

The show is directed by Hastings panto favourite actor Ben Watson.

Tickets cost £14.50 with a family ticket £44, from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Fans of VW Beetles and classic camper vans are in for a treat in Bexhill on Saturday, August 11, with a free festival at the De La Warr Pavilion. Read more here.



There are activities taking place for the whole family across Sussex during the summer holidays, here is a handy list of what’s on.

This month St Mary’s is showing fantastic family films on Friday afternoons from 3pm, which you can find out more about here.