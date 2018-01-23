Who ya gonna call? Catch the 1984 classic Ghostbusters

The mighty Ghostbusters is at St Mary In The Castle in Hastings this evening - and whoever would want to miss that?

This 1984 American comedy stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as eccentric parapsychologists who start their own business with support from Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis. Ghostbusters was winner in the first Big Film Fight Night of 2018 and will be shown from 7.15pm, tickets £5. Each month St Mary will offer up two films with something in common and wants the public to choose the winning movie, which will be screened once a month. Follow the venue on Instagram and Twitter to vote.