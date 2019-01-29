Wizard of Oz performance at the Hastings Centre raises £450 for siblings with leukaemia

A special charity performance of The Wizard of Oz was held by a local theatrical group to raise funds for a brother and sister who have leukaemia.

The performance, organised by Mark Hall of by Pulse Showtime and Pantomime group was held at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings on Saturday, January 26.

The Wizard of Oz at the Hastings Centre. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190127-152421001

The talented group includes performers aged five upwards and is non-funded. They perform three shows a year and the profits are donated to charitable causes.

The Wizard of Oz performance went down a storm and raised £450 which was donated to siblings Denny-Rae, 6, and Marley-Mae, 3, who are both are undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

ALL is a rare type of blood cancer that starts from young white blood cells called lymphocytes in the bone marrow. Around 760 people are diagnosed each year in the UK with ALL.

Mark says the show was very successful. “It was brilliant!,” he said.

“We sold all one hundred and twenty tickets to friends and family of Marley-Mae and Denny-Rae, who attended the show. We raised £450 which we presented after the performance to the youngsters’ grandparents.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the group is welcome to get in touch either by calling Mark on 07869512935 or via Facebook at pulseshowtimeandpantomimimegroup