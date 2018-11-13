Yeehar! fun and laughs in Little Common pantomime

Hey there cowboy - saddle up and get that hide down to Little Common where Bright Lights Theatre Company is getting ready to head out to the Wild West.

Their next production is Richard Lock’s A Little Panto On The Prairie.

With plenty of laughs, songs and even line dancing there’s lots of opportunity to cheer and boo your way through this fantastic pantomime. It runs from Wednesday November 21 to Saturday November 24, at 7.45pm with a 2.45pm Saturday matinee. Tickets cost £8, under-12s £5 (Saturday matinee performance only when accompanied by a full paying adult). Tickets available from Little Gem, Little Common (01424 843147) and Wickham Bistro, Bexhill (01424 212550).

