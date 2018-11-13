Youngsters will dazzle in Hastings Gang Show

Every year over 100 talented Hastings Scouts and Guides take to the White Rock Theatre stage and provide audiences with a fabulous evening’s entertainment, in a variety presentation filled with fun, excitement and laughter.

The annual Hastings Gang Show returns next week with performances from Thursday November 22 through to Saturday November 24. The shows start at 7pm, with a 2pm matinee on Saturday, and are organised by Hastings, Rye and District Scouts in association with Girl Guiding.

Tickets £14.50 for adults, under-14s £10.50, from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

