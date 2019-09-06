An art treasure hunt like no other at Coastal Currents Festival

East Sussex residents can take part in the Coastal Currents Arts Festival’s first Grand Coastal Postcard Hunt this Saturday, September 7.

The trail stretches along the coast from Hastings to Eastbourne and starts at 10am outside the Hastings Contemporary museum (Rock-A-Nore Road), then on to Bexhill for 1pm and Eastbourne for 3pm.

Organisers say it’s an art treasure hunt like no other.

A spokesperson said: “The Grand Coastal Postcard Hunt will take you on a magical mystery tour of the Sussex coastline giving you many opportunities to find and win amazing artworks by super talented artists. Find free original pieces of art from artists including: Alexander Brattell, Alison Wilding, Amy Sharrocks, Alessandra Spranzi, Ben Fenton, Caroline Achaintre, Drew Copus, Etienne Le Comte, Geraldine Swayne (pictured), Godith Hawkins, Harold Offeh, Leo Leigh, Marie Louise Miller, Maslen and Mehra (in collaboration with DELETE), Michelle Mildenhall, Molly Anne Barrett, Oscar Yasamee, Peter Quinnell, Rachel Williams, Robert Ellis, Sadie Hennessy, Sam King, Sassy Luke, Scott Robertson, Shuby, Sophie Barber, Susan Miller and Tom Banks. Follow us on social media on the day to find the clues, follow the hunt and bag yourself a free piece of valuable original art.”

Instagram: @coastalcurrentsfestival or Twitter: @coastalcurrents.

