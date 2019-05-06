Auction of Promises to raise funds for Bexhill charity

Local charity Bexhill Caring Community, 25, Sackville Road, are holding an Auction of Promises at the Cooden Beach Golf Club on Friday May 24, 6.30pm.

There will be many lots (to suit all pockets) going under the hammer, including two hours gardening, archery lessons, tickets for a West End show, a tour around a state of the art classic car garage with lunch at the Brickwall Hotel, a fabulous package from Plumpton Racecourse, and many more.

The event is to raise much needed funds for the independent charity, which provides services for the elderly of Bexhill.

Founded 54 years ago, the charity has grown to provide help to approximately 800 elderly residents of Bexhill.

Tickets for the auction are £20 (including a buffet and first drink), and are available at Bexhill Caring Community or call 01424 215116 to book.

Visist: www.bexhillcaringcommunity.org