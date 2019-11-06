Bexhill and Battle Christmas Lights switch-on events 2019: dates, times and what to expect

The festive season is now upon as and Bexhill and Battle are about to get into the spirit with the switch on of their Christmas lights for 2019.

Featuring locally run processions and lights, both locations will host a parade through the town centre.

Bexhill Christmas celebration and lights switch-on ceremony 2018. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Here is everything you need to know about the Christmas lights switch-on events:

Bexhill

What are the timings on the night?

Festivities commence at 5pm on Friday, November 29, with carol singing and the Hastings Christmas Show. At 6pm, there will be a procession – in which everything and everyone will be illuminated – featuring performers from local dance and performing arts schools, local scouts, classic cars from Bexhill 100 Classic Car Show and a few extra surprises. The procession will start at the Marina end of Devonshire Road, continue through Sackville Road and finish at the end of Western Road, where Santa will light up Bexhill’s Christmas tree at 6.30pm. A vintage fun fair will be set up in Devonshire Road with a Christmas market planned for Devonshire Square.

What’s the ticket situation?

Free to enter.

Who is switching on the Bexhill Christmas lights?

Santa.

Which roads are closed?

The south end of Devonshire Road (Marina junction), the west end of Western Road (meeting Sackville Road), and St Leonards Road junction with Eversly Road will be closed for the whole evening, between 5,45 and 8.30pm. Other roads will be closed for the procession, from 5.45 until 6.30pm: the Marina junction with Albert Road, the Marina junction with Linden Road, the Marina roundabout, the Sackville Road junction with Parkhurst Road and the Sackville Road junction with Wickham Avenue.

How is the event being funded?

After Rother District Council’s cabinet decided to terminate funding for Bexhill’s Christmas lights, community interest company Light Up Bexhill set up its own fundraising mission to ensure the town could still enjoy a Christmas lights display. You can donate to the cause for this Christmas and all Christmases to come through their JustGiving page. Visit their website here

***

Battle

What are the timings on the night?

There will be a parade with music from 1.50pm on Sunday, November 20 accompanying Santa’s sleigh down the High Street to his grotto at Memorial Hall, where children can visit between 2.15 and 4.45pm. There will be refreshments, entertainment and a charity market in the hall and children’s rides on the Abbey Green. At 5pm, the Christmas lights will be switched on.

What’s the ticket situation?

Free to enter.

Who is switching on the Battle Christmas lights?

Santa.