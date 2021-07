Biggest events in Sussex planned for 2021

Loxwood Drive In Movies are back SUS-210620-112347001

Here are just some of the best events currently planned for 2021.

July

Loxwood drive-in movies - July 23- August 1. The magic of the big screen and the fun of a drive-in movie makes a visit to Loxwood a fantastic experience to enjoy with The Goonies, Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction and ET among the movies on offer. More details at: https://www.loxwooddriveinmovies.co.uk/

Glorious Goodwood returns. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Pub in the Park - July 24 and 25 at Chichester College. Bringing the band back together with amazing chefs, musicians, artisanal producers and most of all, you! You’ll be able to tuck into tasty dishes from The Hand & Flowers, The Horse and Groom and Atul Kochhar’s restaurants. Then party with your mates to live performances from Clean Bandit, Jack Savoretti, Toploader and more! More information at: https://www.pubintheparkuk.com/chichester

Brighton Yoga Festival - July 24 and 25. Brighton Yoga Foundation will offer some 40 classes, workshops, lectures, live music and more at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, on The Upper Drive, in Hove, on Saturday, July 24, from 10am to 7.30pm. On Sunday, July 25, the festival will go digital, with 14 classes and a discussion via Zoom from 10.30am to 7pm. More information at: https://www.brightonyogafoundation.org/brighton-yoga-well-being-festival/

Qatar Goodwood Festival - July 27-31 at Goodwood Racecourse. Affectionately known as ‘Glorious Goodwood’, the world famous five-day festival is a sporting and social occasion like no other, unrivalled style, superb racing and hospitality to savour - it’s not to be missed. More information and tickets at: https://www.goodwood.com/horseracing/qatar-goodwood-festival/

August

A number of Race for Life events will take place in Sussex

Loxwood Joust - August 7, 8, 14 and 15. The UK’s Most Spectacular Medieval and Jousting Festival! Step back in time and experience the verve and vigour of a world where lives were harsh and hearts were passionate at this unique, fun and educational day out for all the family! More information at: https://loxwoodjoust.co.uk/

Steam Punk Weekend - August 14 and 15 at Amberley Museum, New Barn Road, Amberley, West Sussex BN18 9LT. Great live entertainment, amazing trade stands, and splendid outfits will be on show throughout the weekend, More information at: https://www.amberleymuseum.co.uk/2021-events-calendar/

Rye and District Country Show - August 21 at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham, TN36 4BH. As well as the annual Horse and Dog Shows, Classic Car Show and donkey display, this year the committee have introduced a vintage tractor display which is sure to delight young and old. There will also be the opportunity to sample a whole host of food and drink, whilst being entertained by live entertainment. More information at: http://stmichaelshospice.com/events/rye-and-district-country-show

Arundel Festival - August 21-30. An outstanding calendar of over 200 events taking place across ten days. It incorporates a number of favourites; The Gallery Trail, Theatre Trail, Arundel Scout 10k Run, Street Performances, Music Trails and Food & Drink events entertaining in style. For more information visit: https://www.arundelfestival.co.uk/

Crawley Pride - August 28 at Goffs Park, Crawley, RH11 8PG. A host of events will take place to mark the town’s first ever Pride event. More information and tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/crawley-pride-2021-tickets-84130652045

September

St Wilfrid’s Moonlight Walk Week - September 4-11. Participants can either walk a 5 or 10 mile route of their choice through the week or join the official Moonlight Walk Evening Event on September 11 through Chichester, including the specially lit Bishops Palace Gardens to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham. More information at: https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/moonlight-walk-week-2021

Brighton marathon weekend - September 10 to 12. Events include the Brighton Marathon, the BM10k race, Mini Mile Races and BM Ride. Also open throughout the weekend, is the huge Beach Village, which is installed on Brighton beach for supporters, runners and the local community to enjoy. More information at: https://brightonmarathonweekend.co.uk/

Annual Riverside Walk - September 11 in Horsham. The 13-mile circular hike in the countryside round the town starts from New House Farm. Entry is free and open to everyone - and their dogs. This event is not a race or competition but those who finish the whole route will be able to collect a Finisher’s Certificate on their return to New House Farm. Email [email protected] or phone 07906 211030 to register to take part.

Race for Life (Horsham) - September 12 at Horsham Park, North Street, Horsham, RH12 2BP. Tackle either a 3k or 5k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Goodwood Revival - September 17-19. Recreating the glamour of motor racing as it used to be, the Motor Circuit comes alive for the Revival, both on and off the historic track. The only historic race meeting to be staged entirely in period dress, the Revival sees a return to the halcyon days of Goodwood as the spiritual home of British motor racing. More information and at tickets at: https://www.goodwood.com/motorsport/goodwood-revival/

Moonlight and Memories Walk (Hastings)- September 18. Walk a special 10K in memory of your loved ones starting at Hastings Pier and ending at St Michael’s Hospice in St Leonards on Sea. More information and at tickets at: https://www.stmichaelshospice.com/index.php?p=events/moonlight-memories

Southdowns Folk Festival - September 16-19 in Bognor Regis. Free events, fabulous festival markets, dance displays, Big Seaside Sing, musical sessions, free workshops and more will be on offer at this musical spectacular. More information and tickets at: https://southdownsfolkfest.co.uk/

Race for Life (Crawley) - September 18 at Tilgate Park, Titmus Drive, Crawley, RH10 5PQ. Tackle either a 3k, 5k or 10k course or the pretty muddy course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Race for Life (Worthing) - September 26 at Worthing Seafront, Steyne Gardens, Worthing, BN11 3DW. Tackle either a 3k or 5k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

October

Worthing 10k - October 10 along the seafront. Whether you’re a club runner, first timer, raising funds for charity, chasing a PB, running in fancy dress, or just aiming to get round, organisers will be doing everything possible to make sure you have an amazing day. For more information or to enter visit: https://www.worthing10k.co.uk

Race for Life (Hastings) - October 10 at Alexandra Park, Dordrecht Way, Hastings, TN34 2EL. Tackle either a 3k, 5k or 10k course to raise money for Cancer Research UK. More information and how to enter at: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/

Brighton Half Marathon - October 10. Whether for sport or for fun - take part in this epic challenge. More information or to enter visit: https://www.brightonhalfmarathon.com/

November

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run - Sunday, November 7. Goes through Crawley and Mid Sussex and ends up in Brighton.

More information or to enter visit: https://www.veterancarrun.com/