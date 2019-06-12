Four blooming lovely Bexhill gardens and a cream tea just £6 at charity event

Local charity Homecall present their annual Open Gardens and Cream Tea event next Saturday (June 22) and all are welcome.

Four of the areas most spectacular private gardens will be open to the public to raise funds for the charity that provides a home visiting scheme for blind and partially sighted people living in Bexhill.

Homecall’s Leah Norman says it really is a special afternoon. “We invite people along to enjoy our Open Garden event next Saturday between 2pm-5pm.

“Entry to all four gardens is just £6 (payable at any garden) and this includes a delicious cream tea.”

Gardens taking part in the event are all located in Bexhill.

The first is situated at 15, Winston Drive (TN39 3RP). Leah says it was an overgrown wilderness which the owners have transformed, adding:

“In a short space of time they have created a beautiful eye front garden and a relaxing, colourful rear garden with petunia, clematis, fruit trees and raised beds for vegetables.”

The second garden is 7, Cranston Rise (TN39 3NJ).

The owners are entering their third year transforming this larger garden.

Leah said: “The main garden hosts an ornamental well, a beautiful wild meadow and borders full of Rhododendrons, roses, shrubs and a variety of flowers.

“An archway leads through to a gently sloping second area with fruit trees, an assortment of vegetables, herbs, and pond.

“Open Garden 3 at 17, Collington Lane East (TN39 3RG) is a garden with hidden corners that invites you to sit and enjoy its varied planting from different aspects.

“The cottage style has touches of formality with yew ‘chess piece’ and box balls hedges.

“A delicious cream tea will be served at 80, Cranston Avenue (TN39 3NL).

“Home-made scones with strawberries, jam and lashings of clotted cream!

“There will be a range of stalls to browse, including home-made cakes, bric a brac, jewellery, books, crafts, garden produce and plants, painted wheelbarrows, buckets and watering cans.”

Homecall’s free service is funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and ongoing fundraising events.

For more details call 01424 717795 or visit: www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill