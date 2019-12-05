Four things to do in Hastings

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Traditional carols with a unique blend of voices

Sound Waves Community Choir is at All Saints Church, Old Town, Hastings, on Friday, December 13 (7.30pm), with Carols & Fables.

With their unique blend of a cappella voices, the choir will be singing traditional carols led by musical director Debbie Warren.

Fables with a seasonal theme will be performed by Xanthey Gresham-Knight. Thomas Pickering will accompany some of the carols on organ and recorder and the Two Towers Hand Bells will add a touch of Christmas magic to the evening.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy in a varied programme as well as chances to sing along. Mulled wine and mince pies will be on offer in the interval.

There will also be a collection for Hastings Street Pastors who provide support for people out on the streets at night. Sound Waves has donated over £17,000 to Sussex charities in this way since it was set up in 2009.

Doors open at 7pm and entrance is free of charge.

Cash tribute celebrates San Quentin recordings

The Johnny Cash Roadshow celebrates a country music legend at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, December 7 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £25-£27 with discounts for Friends or groups of eight or more.

This is the only show to be endorsed by the Cash family and this year frontman Clive John dedicates it to the 50th anniversary of the incredible San Quentin State Prison recordings. Alongside Clive is June Carter, played by Emily Heighway, as well as a world class band (the Spirit band) and the JCR horns. All of this is supported by full video projection. Songs from the San Quentin live album will be performed, mixed with all the hits from Johnny Cash’s career. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk to find out more.

Magical panto boasts a lamp-load of comedy

There’s only one week to go until Aladdin dazzles audiences at the White Rock Theatre.

The magical pantomime adventure opens on Friday, December 13 (7pm), and runs until Sunday, December 29.

It stars Duncan James from Blue alongside Hastings panto legend Ben Watson as Wishee Washee and Tim ‘Sorryyyy’ McArthur as Widow Twankey. The panto is packed with all the traditional ingredients, as well as a lamp-load of comedy, jaw-dropping special effects, sensational song and dance numbers and plenty of chances to boo the baddie.

Tickets start at £21. Call 01424 462288.

An afternoon of festive joy with pianist Joe Stilgoe

Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition welcomes singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe to St Mary in the Castle on Sunday, December 15 (3pm).

The afternoon of Christmas songs will help raise funds for the competition and festival and its expanding education programme.

This November Joe released his 2019 Christmas album, featuring saxophonist Amy Dickson, the Canterbury Cathedral Girls Choir, iconic jazz musician Ben Castle (son of Roy Castle) and legendary comedian and actor Rob Brydon.

Tickets cost £15-£40. Visit stmaryinthecastle.co.uk to find out more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Michael Bublé in Hove: Sussex date confirmed for music megastar’s UK tour. Click here to read more.

A sizzling hot start to Christmas with the Estefan Experience. Click here to read more.

Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play for Jazz Hastings. Click here to read more.