Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Two worlds collide in an epic comedy adventure

Ben Hur offers a truly epic tale at Stables Theatre, Hastings, from July 19-27 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “The greatest book ever penned is brought to the stage by a team of just four actors, turning the Stables Theatre into probably one of the most authentic versions of Ancient Rome ever seen.

“Ben Hur is the epic story of Judah Ben Hur who incurs the wrath of a childhood friend, now Roman tribune. Although forced into slavery on a galley ship and compelled to witness the cruel persecution of his family, he survives, harbouring dreams of vengeance.

“This comedy is a play of two worlds: the world of Daniel Veil’s Theatre collective who are battling the odds to put the play on and the story of Ben Hur. When the two collide is where both worlds become one.”

Tickets cost £13.50 for adults, £10.50 for under 18s and £8.50 for members.

Call the Stables Theatre on 01424 423221 or visit www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

Picture: Peter Mould.

Join Rick on his pop, rock and classical piano odyssey

Rick Wakeman’s Piano Odyssey Tour stops off at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Sunday, July 21 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “In 2017, professional musician, keyboard player, songwriter, broadcaster and raconteur Rick made chart history when his Piano Portraits record became the first solo piano instrumental album to enter the UK’s Top 10 on release – a feat he repeated with the release of the follow-up Piano Odyssey last October.

“Both albums feature music that has been important to Rick on his own personal musical journey, drawn from contemporary pop and rock, as well as classical repertoire.”

Tickets cost £27-28.

Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A chance to experience the roaring ’20s in Bexhill

Visitors to Bexhill can have fun in the style of the roaring ’20s at The Great Gatsby Fair from July 19-21.

Presented by Bentleys Fairs, the weekend offers fun for the whole family including a vintage fair, brass bands, classic cars, dance displays and fancy dress. There will also be children’s entertainment, pipes and drums, ukuleles, Morris dancing, Lindy hoppers and a fun fair.

On the East Parade there will be free access from The Bexhill Sailing Club to Galley Hill. On the Metropole Lawns (to the side of the pavilion) there will be entertainment from 10am to 6pm (£2 per adult, under 16s free).

Visit thegreatgatsbyfair.co.uk/attractions.

Super group celebrates the tunes of The Moody Blues

Go Now! The Music of the Moody Blues is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, July 20 (7.30pm).

The concert is an opportunity for fans of The Moody Blues to experience their timeless tunes live in an impeccable tribute show.

A spokesperson said: “Gordy Marshall toured and recorded with The Moody Blues for 25 years. Together with Mick Wilson (lead singer of 10CC for 20 years) they present a super-group of world-class musicians, singers and songwriters and meticulously recreate the elegance of a Moody Blues Concert.”

Tickets £23.50-£24.50. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Flute and harp duo bring a taste of Glyndebourne to St Leonards. Click here to read more.

Aswad, General Levy, Dawn Penn and more at The Hastings Reggae Festival 2019. Click here to read more.

Ben Hur at Stables Theatre, Hastings: A small-scale epic tale. Click here to read more.