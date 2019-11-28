Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A glorious programme full of high romanticism

Oxford Lieder Festival, the UK’s most renowned festival of classical song, visits Fairlight Hall, Hastings, on Sunday, December 1 (11am).

The concert features baritone Felix Kemp and pianist Sholto Kynoch. Tickets cost £10 from www.fairlighthall.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The exceptional baritone Felix Kemp (picture by Diana Patient) performs a glorious programme of high romanticism. Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov may be better known for their symphonic and piano music, but they were also at the heart of the great Russian song tradition, and it is a treat to hear a selection of their most beautiful and moving songs. Brahms’s Four Serious Songs were the last songs of this masterful composer and are poignant, tender and ultimately uplifting. Felix and Sholto also include a selection of songs by Hugo Wolf, whose imaginative and inspired setting of poetry to music reached its apex in his settings of the poet Eduard Mörike.”

‘Nothing says Christmas quite like a gig with Slade’

Slade’s Rockin’ Home for Christmas tour 2019 heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Thursday, December 5 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £28.50. White Rock Friends get £2.50 off the ticket price. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The band is led by founder members Dave Hill on lead guitar and Don Powell on drums, with John Berry on lead vocals, bass, acoustic guitar and violin.

A spokesperson said: “Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated rock ’n’ roll. Nothing says Christmas quite like a gig with Slade.”

Jokes and grumbles from Josh Widdicombe

Comedian and TV presenter Josh Widdicombe brings his new show Bit Much? to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday, November 30 (8pm).

Tickets cost £20. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

This show will see Josh tackle the issues surrounding advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park. John is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated show The Last Leg, as well as his critically acclaimed sitcom JOSH. He is also known for Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin Will He Score.

Thomasin Trezise sings at a festive church event

Sedlescombe Parish Church offers a Christmas concert with Thomasin Trezise on December 8.

The opera singer will perform a programme of light Neapolitan songs and carols with some audience participation (6.30pm).

Thomasin was born in Brighton and studied singing at the Royal College of Music. She made her Glyndebourne Festival Opera debut in 2008.

Tickets are £15 from Asselton House. Email asselton@cloud.com or call 01424 870475, 01424 870258 or 01424 870344.

This event has been organised by Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to help in the refurbishment of the church kitchen.

