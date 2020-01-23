Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Irish dance production is bursting with raw energy

Spirit of the Dance thunders into Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Tuesday, February 18 (7.30pm).

The international smash hit is the winner of nine Global Awards, including Best Choreography and Best International Production, and is one of the most successful productions to come out of Ireland.

It has broken box office records in 15 countries and has been seen by more than 20 million people worldwide.

A spokesperson said: “Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy, Spirit of the Dance is a breathtaking production featuring a spectacular blend of traditional culture that has thrilled audiences young and old. Powerful, show stopping Irish Dance combines with the rhythms of Tango, Flamenco, Salsa, Street Dance, Hip Hop and American Tap to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production.”

Tickets cost £31 (White Rock Friends get £2.50 off). Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Britten, Bartók, Walton and more from Oxford Lieder

Oxford Lieder is at Hastings’ Fairlight Hall on Sunday, January 26, with the superb soprano Anna Cavaliero.

The concert takes place from 11am to 1pm in the Recital Room. Tickets are £10 from eventbrite.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “A graduate of Cambridge University and the Royal College of Music, Anna also studied with Barbara Bonney at the Mozarteum in Salzburg and has recently returned from a year in the studio of the Opéra National de Lyon. She brings a programme with Britten’s On this Island – settings of W.H. Auden – at its heart, alongside music by Bartók, Walton, Poulenc and Korngold.

“Much of the programme is inspired by folk song or cabaret.”

Classic tunes and new hits from Fairport Convention

Fairport Convention bring a mix of favourites and new material to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday, February 20 (7pm).

This year sees the band celebrate 50 years since the release of Full House, their seminal 1970 album for Island Records, and their first to feature both current members Dave Pegg and Simon Nicol.

These British folk rock heroes have been entertaining music lovers for over half a century, and their passion for performance remains as strong as ever.

Fairport will be supported on this tour by Smith & Brewer.

Tickets cost £26.50-£30.50 on 01424 229111 or from www.dlwp.com.

Free comedy night brings laughter to The Fountain

Stand-up fans can enjoy A Right Royal PunchUp – Free Comedy at The Fountain on Queens on February 6 (8pm).

The high quality line-up features Mistress of Ceremonies Juliet Brando (pictured) and Master of Ceremonies Tom Bartlett.

The other comedians will be John Rands, who will weave stories to keep audiences entranced; Bex Turner, who looks at awkwardness, sexuality and pop culture; Emily Kennedy-Barnes, who will lift the lid on the realities of co-parenting; and So You Think You’re Funny 2019 finalist Kate McGann.

The venue is at 93 Queens Road, Hastings. Visit www.facebook.com/events/2611110335777737.

