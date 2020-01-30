Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Boyzone and Westlife stars join forces for 2020 tour

Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy are bringing Boyzlife to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this February.

The specially adapted theatre production will be at the venue on Sunday, February 16 (7.30pm), and tickets cost £32-£84. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The show features many of the bands’ greatest hits, chosen from a catalogue that includes 18 number-one singles and nine number-one albums. Combined, the groups have racked up record sales of more than 60 million units.

Expect to hear World Of Our Own’, ‘Mandy’, ‘Picture Of You’, ‘Words’, No Matter What’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and many more.

Brian featured on all Westlife’s number 1 singles and albums and enjoyed sold-out stadium tours around the World with Westlife throughout the late ’90s and 2000s. Keith enjoyed similar success with Boyzone, including six UK number one singles and 16 out of 17 of their first single releases making the top 5.

Songs and stories from TV favourite Rob Brydon

Comedian, singer and actor Rob Brydon offers an evening of laughter and toe-tapping tunes at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion next month.

Songs and Stories is at the venue on Thursday, February 27 (7.30pm), and tickets cost £38.75. Call the box office on 01424 229111 or buy tickets online at www.dlwp.com.

Best known for television favourites like Gavin and Stacey and Would I Lie to You, Rob is now visiting intimate venues across the UK with his musical new show. He will be accompanied by a superb live band and people can expect everything from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Paul Simon and Tom Waits. People can also buy a gig meal in advance and choose menu options at the bar.

Photo by Shaun Webb.

Join Mike and Herbie for a Valentine’s jazz evening

Mike Hatchard and Herbie Flowers are joining forces once again at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings.

The Valentine’s Jazz Night starts at 7pm on Friday, February 14, and tickets cost £15 from www.musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle.

Renowned pianist Mike joins his old friend bass player Herbie for a concert packed with music and stories to celebrate their respective jazz careers.

Mike said: “I’m thrilled to be back at St Mary’s with my old mate Herbie for this Valentine’s concert. We hope to be back again for more gigs in the near future so watch this space.”

Tickets include entry plus a glass of red or white wine.

Celebrate the sounds of the 1970s with Johnnie

Legendary DJ Johnnie Walker is on the road with BBC Radio 2’s Sounds of the 70s radio show.

The concert will be at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, February 20 (7.30pm).

It will be hosted by Johnnie, who will offer his personal stories and memories from the ’70s. There will be a live band and singers as well who will perform an array of classic hits from throughout the decade.

Johnnie said: “It’s a real treat for me to be taking my Sounds of the 70s radio show on the road. It’s going to be a great celebration and sing-song of one of the greatest decades in music.”

Tickets £34-£44 from whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

