Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A selection of big hits and hidden gems at DocFest

The DocFest returns to Kino-Teatr from February 12-16, following its successful debut last year.

Curated by artistic director Olga Mamonova, DocFest 2020 celebrates the art of true stories and brings together a week of big hits and hidden gems.

It opens with a new film about the first ever female director Alice Guy-Blaché (pictured), narrated by Jodie Foster. Be Natural starts at 4pm on February 12 and tickets cost £9.

Following that is Rolling Stones: Life and Death of Brian Jones, directed by Danny Garcia, then the Ronnie Wood biopic Somebody Up There Likes Me by director Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas). Mike will be in town for two of his documentaries including The Battle of Hastings – a story of the 11th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition (Feb 15, 4pm).

For Sama is a BAFTA winning documentary that tells the story of a 26-year old female Syrian filmmaker (Feb 13, 4pm).

Visit www.kino-teatr.co.uk to see what else is on.

Lenny Beige offers classic unhinged entertainment

Lenny Beige visits Hastings on Friday (Feb 7, 8pm), to raise funds for The Sara Lee Trust.

Join Lenny and friends at The Masonic Hall, St Leonards, for some unhinged classic entertainment.

The show will also feature Blair MacKichan, Helen Sharpe, Andrew Farr and David Quantick.

Steve Furst is one of the best known comedy faces in Britain, having starred in nearly 30 ‘Gold Spot’ commercials for Orange. He was a regular supporting actor in all three seasons of the hugely successful Little Britain. As his alter-ego Lenny Beige, Steve wrote and starred in The Lenny Beige Television Show on Channel 4 and two series of The Lenny Beige Variety Pack for BBC.

Tickets £16 on the door.

Country tunes and comedy from Rich Hall

Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe brings a blend of acerbic stand-up comedy and stirring alt-country music to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Sunday, February 29 (8pm).

Tickets £18. Call 01424 229111 or visit dlwp.com.

A spokesperson said: “Rich Hall’s comedy/music locomotive keeps on rollin’. Ever-evolving, ever-changing, Rich’s combination of keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism is a ‘win-win’ (Guardian), as sold out crowds across the UK have attested. Fans keep returning because this show goes where other comedians wouldn’t dare: Barrow-in-Furness for example.”

A glimpse into the unique world of Ronnie Scott’s

The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars are on the road once again celebrating The Ronnie Scott’s Story.

The concert comes to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Friday, February 14 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £26 (White Rock Friends and groups of 8+ get £4.50 off). Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Featuring classic music from the jazz greats who have performed at Ronnie Scott’s, alongside projected images and footage, and tales of old Soho, miscreant musicians and police raids, The Ronnie Scott’s Story is a glimpse into this unique world and its incredible history.”

