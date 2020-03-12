Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Wife and husband duo celebrate 25 years of folk

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman bring their ‘On Reflection’ tour to St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, next Wednesday, March 18.

The gig, which celebrates the married duo’s 25 years of making music together, starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15 from stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman have long established themselves as one of the UK folk scene’s most rewardingly enduring partnerships. To celebrate and acknowledge this milestone, the couple will revisit and reinterpret songs.”

Hannah-Lou Deeble, one half of ‘Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou’ (and Hastings’ candlelit acoustic club hostess) has been announced as the support act. As a duo, Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou have performed everywhere from The Royal Albert Hall to the The Ryman Auditorium. They were founders of the acoustic club ‘The Lantern Society’, which was established in London and then held in Hastings for three years.

A trip through the swinging ’60s with the Fab Four

The Bootleg Beatles are back at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Thursday, March 19 (7pm).

This stunning tribute concert traces the Fab Four’s journey through the swinging 1960s.

A De La Warr Pavilion spokesperson said: “Every tiny detail is forensically observed from their authentic period costumes and instruments, to their witty stage banter and ‘inflection perfect’ vocals. With a little help from their own orchestral ensemble, and featuring a special set to mark the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road, this show is an absolute must for Beatlemaniacs of all ages.”

Tickets cost £30.50 and £33.50 from 01424 229111 or www.dlwp.com.

Hilarious and heartfelt tales in Menopause The Musical 2

The team behind Menopause The Musical have launched a brand-new show, Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through the Menopause, which docks at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Tuesday, March 17 (7.30pm).

This hysterical sequel is set five years after the original and catches up with the same four characters. There are plenty of hilarious, heartfelt tales in a reassuring look at the joys of menopause and friendship. The returning cast are Cheryl Fergison and Rebecca Wheatley who are joined by new girls Nicole Barber-Lane and Nicki French.

Tickets £33-£34 (ages 16+). Call 01424 462288.

Lindisfarne bring unique rock anthems to Hastings

Lindisfarne, one of British rock’s most original bands, play St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Sunday, March 22 (7.30pm).

The musicians emerged from Tyneside in the 1970s and quickly carved out a unique place for themselves.

A spokesperson said: “Their pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium to deliver the catchy, memorable songs.”

Tickets £24.50 from www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk/events, Hastings Tourist Info Office on 01424 451111 or Music’s Not Dead (upstairs), De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill.

New music video filmed in Hastings: ‘Old Street’ by The Greeners is out now. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Four great shows to see in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

The Illegal Eagles capture an iconic sound at the Congress Theatre. Click here to read more.

Friends! The Musical Parody: an off-Broadway sensation. Click here to read more.