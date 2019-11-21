Four things to do in Hastings and Rye

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Beautiful choral music inspired by planet Earth

Harmony One are singing in aid of the Association of Carers on Sunday, November 24 (5.30pm), at St Clements Church, Old Town, Hastings.

Earth, Sea & Sky will feature beautiful choral music inspired by planet Earth.

Harmony One will be joined by violinist Nuri Köseoğlu who will play selected movements from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. Helen Ridout accompanies on piano.

Doors open at 5pm. Tickets cost £10 (under 16s free). They are available on the door or in advance from Hastings Tourist Information, Muriel Matters House. Call 01424 451111 or visit the Association of Carers shop in Queens Road.

Harmony One is an all female vocal ensemble with a reputation for soaring melodies and strong harmonies. They specialise in interesting and exciting new music by living composers for female voices. They also like to get involved with the community and local events. Visit www.harmonyonemusic.com.

Organist Robert Wolfe plays the Rye Wurlitzer

Organist Robert Wolfe offers ‘Thursford Sounds’ on the Rye Wurlitzer on Sunday, December 1.

Spokesman Don Valentine said: “The ‘Thursford Collection’ in Norfolk opened in 1970 with a large number of steam-powered road rollers, traction engines and fairground organs, to which was added a Wurlitzer theatre organ, removed in 1968 from the Odeon Cinema in Leeds.

“The collection is open daily from April to September, and since 1981 Robert has been the resident organist, playing the Wurlitzer twice daily, seven days a week!”

On December 1 Robert will be at the Wurlitzer in the Milligan Theatre, Rye College, at 2.30pm, entertaining until 5pm (£10 admission, doors 1.45pm, free parking).

Schools bring festive tunes to White Rock Theatre

The Big Sing 2019 heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on December 2.

East Sussex Music presents this series of festive concerts in collaboration with Glyndebourne.

The schools at 5.30pm are: Ark Blacklands Primary, Ark Little Ridge Primary Academy, Robsack Wood Primary Academy, Sandown Primary School and The Baird Primary Academy. The 7.30pm show features: Christchurch CE Primary and Nursery Academy, Ore Village Primary Academy, Rye Community Primary School, Silverdale Primary Academy, St Leonards C of E Primary Academy and West St Leonard’s Primary Academy.

An evening of laughter with stand-up Rob Beckett

Rob Beckett’s brand new stand-up show, Wallop, is at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Tuesday, December 3 (8pm).

A spokesperson said: “Rob is host of BBC One’s All Together Now and team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

“He is also the star of BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, Would I Lie To You?, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC Two’s Mock The Week, ITV’s Play To The Whistle and Celebrity Juice and Sky’s A League of Their Own. He is also the host of Dave’s podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Ian Smith.”

Tickets cost £27 from 01424 462288.

