Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Rock trio William The Conqueror at record fair

William The Conqueror perform at the De La Warr Pavilion beach-side lawn during the Bexhill Record Fair on Saturday, August 17 (4.30pm-6.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “William the Conqueror is many things, but in simplest terms it is the name of a band put together by songwriter Ruarri Joseph, alongside his musical conspirators Harry Harding (drums) and Naomi Holmes (bass). The trio have been picking up praise from far flung corners ever since Joseph took the step to go public with his erstwhile secret alter-ego.”

The record fair will feature DJs throughout the day and a screening of the film Labyrinth at 8.30pm.

Visit www.dlwp.com.

Hastings Pride 2019 reveals more superb acts

Even more acts have been announced for this year’s Hastings Pride festival, which takes place at The Oval from midday to 10pm on Sunday, August 25.

The latest additions are Booty Luv (pictured) and Maggie K de Monde.

Booty Luv are an incredible, chart-topping pop duo with huge, silky smooth voices and superb disco grooves. They have released a variety of hit singles like ‘Shine’ and ‘Don’t Mess With My Man’.

Maggie K de Monde is a singer-songwriter known for her work with the pop duo Scarlet Fantastic. She is set to join electronic rock ’n’ roll band Sigue Sigue Sputnik Electronic onstage for a special performance of ‘No Memory’.

Other musicians include former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena, Channy, DJ Harry Gay, trans actress Mzz Kimberley, Holestar, Vinegar Strokes, Dave The Bear, indie band Alibi, folk musician Hannah Scott and many more.

Various events take place in Hastings Pride week (August 17-24) as well.

Find out more at hastingspride.org.uk.

Dub master Mad Professor gets ready for Hastings gig

‘The UK’s finest Dub Master’ is coming to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this month.

One Love Festival Presents Mad Professor, plus support, on Saturday, August 24 (9pm).

Early bird tickets cost £10 with general tickets £15 each. Call 01424 462288.

A spokesperson said: “Mad Professor is a renowned British national dub music producer and engineer known for his original productions and remix work. He is considered one of the leading producers of dub music’s second generation.”

He’s appearing in the Sussex Studio with support from Roots Daughters, Sister Aisha and Sandra Cross, as well as support from Earl Gateshead, One Love Festival’s Dan Wiltshire and Sussex big sound legends Mighty Sounds.

Hear talks on three secret subjects at Bavard Bar

A blend of TED, comedy and Radio 4 comes to Kino-Teatr, St Leonards-on-sea, on August 21 (7.30pm).

The Bavard Bar features three speakers who will share something that they’re passionate about.

A spokesperson said: “From ‘crop circles’ to ‘circuit bending’, from ‘Buddy Holly’ to ‘Aleister Crowley’, you never know what you might hear, as subjects are kept secret until the night. Revel in the delights of voluntary audience wild cards, including the ‘KP Lite’ challenge, ‘Oojah Kappivvy’ and ‘Bohemia Road’.”

The event is hosted by Tim B’vard and supported by Piano Man Dan.

Tickets cost £7 from www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang flies into Hastings. Click here to read more.

Hastings Pride update: More acts announced for 2019 programme. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne Airbourne 2019: Soaring pop music on the bandstand. Click here to read more.