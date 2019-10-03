Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Blistering psychedelic garage rock at The Piper

Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind are ready for an evening of awesome garage rock and psychedelic country blues this Friday (October 4).

The gig starts at 7.30pm at St Leonards’ new venue The Piper in Norman Road.

A spokesperson said: “Jim Jones and The Righteous Mind’s debut album, Super Natural, was rightly showered by the kind of hosannas most bands merely dare dream of, while their legendarily highly-charged live shows have left audiences breathless across the UK and Europe.

“The band’s follow-up album, CollectiV, built on the debut’s foundation and was released to universal praise.”

Jim Jones has made memorable appearances on Later with Jools Holland and Late Night with David Letterman. He’s also shared bills with The Stooges, Jack White, The Cult, The Cramps and Grinderman and many other great artists.

The Piper gig is an 18-plus event and tickets cost £10, plus booking fee. Visit dice.fm to find out more.

Acclaimed folk songwriters perform at Electric Palace

Acclaimed husband and wife duo Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou, plus award-winning songwriter Danny George Wilson, are performing at Electric Palace Cinema on Friday, October 4 (8pm).

The long-term associates will offer songs from their extensive back catalogues in an acoustic format. Trevor Moss and Hannah-Lou have crafted a rich tapestry of folk songs over the years, from their time in Indigo Moss through to last year’s Fair Lady London masterpiece. George Wilson is the frontman of Danny And The Champions Of The World and one part of Bennett Wilson Poole.

The night will open with a short film by Trevor Moss, There’s Something Happening Somewhere.

All tickets cost £10.

Blues singer TJ Johnson back at 1066 Jazz Club

One of the UK’s most highly revered jazz and blues singers, TJ Johnson, makes a return visit to The 1066 Jazz Club, St Leonards-on-Sea, on Thursday, October 10 (7.45pm).

A spokesperson said: “TJ is a hot piano player, drummer and a respected bandleader. Always a true ambassador of the soul, TJ sings songs of love lost and gained, of life wholesome and corrupt, songs of hope and despair, songs of the night, all with the true passion and swagger of only a man who has been there. He will be backed by his is group of top London-based musicians, including clarinet maestro Ewan Bleach.”

Tickets on the door £10 (students £5).

It’s phoney rock ’n’ roll but Stones fans like it

Rolling Stones fans can enjoy a tongue-in-cheek tribute concert at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Saturday, October 12 (8pm).

The Counterfeit Stones offer a ‘mockumentary’ experience that celebrates the band’s weird and wonderful history. It’s a highly accurate re-enactment featuring all the songs, instruments and clothes that made the rockers famous, with a healthy dose of Spinal Tap humour thrown in. Mick Jagger himself has called them “the Most famous Stones band in England”.

Tickets cost £22.50 from Hastings TIC (01424 451111), Music’s Not Dead at the De La Warr Pavilion or from stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

