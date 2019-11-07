Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

A one-liner wizard on a beast of a goodbye tour

The master of one-liner comedy Stewart Francis is bringing his final stand-up tour, Into The Punset, to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, November 21 (8pm).

A spokesperson for the Canadian funnyman said: “With even more dates added for this year, this is turning into a beast of a goodbye tour – beginning in Soho in autumn last year and culminating at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, in December 2019.”

“Winner of Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one-liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the past decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.”

Stewart has received international acclaim and has appeared on BBC’s Mock The week, Live At The Apollo and Celebrity Mastermind.

Tickets cost £26.50. Call 01424 462288.

Two French featurettes raise funds for Mayor’s charity

Rye Film Club is hosting a charity film night on Saturday, November 16 (7pm), featuring two French films presented by The Mayor of Rye.

Le Ballon Rouge is a 1956 French fantasy featurette, written, produced, and directed by Albert Lamorisse. The 35-minute short follows the adventures of a young boy who one day finds a sentient, mute, red balloon. The next film will be Crin-Blanc, a 1953 short directed by Albert Lamorisse and based on the children’s book of the same name by René Guillot. Filmed in the marshes of Camargue the 47-minute film won many awards on its release.

There will be a fully-licensed bar and entry to the event is £5. The screenings take place at Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill.

Deep Purple bassist pays homage to his rock past

Glenn Hughes, the former singer and bassist for Deep Purple, is performing Deep Purple Live at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Saturday, November 16.

Tickets cost £28.50 and the doors open at 7pm.

This is the first time Glenn has played a show purely of Deep Purple material since his last gig with the band in 1976.

A spokesperson said: “Not one wallow in nostalgia, hence his extensive and varied career post-Purple, Glenn feels the time is right to acknowledge and pay homage to his past, his musical legacy, and, most importantly, to one of rock and roll’s most acclaimed and influential rock bands.”

Call 01424 229111.

Hard-hitting musical tale returns with Lyn Paul

Willy Russell’s hugely popular musical Blood Brothers is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, from Tuesday to Saturday, November 12-16.

The current show stars Joel Benedict as Eddie, Danielle Corlass as Linda, Danny Taylor as Sammy and Chloe Taylor as Mrs Lyons. Alexander Patmore returns as Mickey alongside Robbie Scotcher as the narrator.

West End star and pop singer Lyn Paul is playing the iconic role of Mrs Johnstone for the final time.

Evening performances start at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets cost £24.50-£26.50. Call 01424 462288.

