Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Last chance to see Aladdin at The White Rock Theatre

There’s still time for families to take a magical journey to Old Peking this month with Aladdin at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre.

The pantomime, which has been getting rave reviews, is at the venue until December 29.

Blue singer and West End star Duncan James plays the lovable hero who aims to win the hand of the beautiful princess Jasmine (Tamara Eden), but the path to love won’t be easy.

Aladdin will need a little help from a genie in a magic lamp (Louie Westwood) to go up against the evil wizard Abanazar (Richard J. Hunt). The show also stars Tim McArthur (Widow Twankey) and Ben Watson (Wishee Washee).

Panto fans can expect outrageous costumes, an hilarious script, bedazzling special effects, a sensational live band and electric dance routines.

Tickets start at £21. There are money saving family tickets from £68, as well as group discounts. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

Rachmaninoff, Weber and Dvorak at next HPO concert

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra’s next concert at St Mary in the Castle takes place on Friday, January 10 (7pm).

It features Roman Kosyakov (pictured) on piano and conductor Marcio da Silva.

The pieces will be Der Freischütz Overture by Weber, Piano Concerto no 2 by Rachmaninoff and Symphony no 9 (New World) by Dvorak.

Tickets cost £22.50 (stalls) and £17.50 (balcony). Call Hastings Tourist information centre on 01424 451111 or buy tickets from The Bookkeeper, Kings Road, St Leonards.

Hastings Philharmonic is the body that brings together the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hastings Philharmonic Choir and the Hastings Philharmonic Chamber Choir. Visit hastingsphilharmonic.com.

The Big Moon announce two album launch events

Indie rock band The Big Moon have announced details of two album launch events in East Sussex next month.

Their second album, Walking Like We Do, is out on January 10 via Fiction Records.

The musicians head to Bexhill’s Music’s Not Dead (at De La Warr Pavilion) for an in-store show on January 11 (7pm, £11 or £21). Visit www.dlwp.com or call 01424 229111 to buy tickets.

The Big Moon will be playing another in-store showcase at Brighton’s Resident Records on January 12 (6.30pm). Find out more at www.resident-music.com or visit www.thebigmoon.co.uk.

Over-the-top characters and plenty of innuendo

Peter Panties – The Adult Pantomime is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on January 12 (7.30pm).

This show, which is not suitable for under 16s, promises plenty of farcical humour, over-the-top characters and innuendo.

The Market Theatre Company’s naughty alternative to traditional pantomime has gone from strength to strength over the past 23 years.

Writer Kirk Foster said: “We have a fantastic cast of just three that work incredibly hard on that stage. Their energetic, fast-paced and always over-the-top performances make the show.”

Tickets cost £20. White Rock Friends get £5.50 off. Call 01424 462288.

