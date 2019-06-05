Gearing up for Classic Car Show at Bodiam

The Rotary Club of Senlac are gearing up to present the spectacular Classic Car Show and Craft Fair, which offers a day packed full of fun for all ages while raising thousands of pounds for charity.

The 27th Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fair will be held at Park Farm, Junction Road, Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5XA, on the B2244 between Cripps Corner and Hawkhurst on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16) commencing at 10am.

Senlac Classic Car Show, Bodiam. Photo by Frank Copper. SUS-170619-065017001

Senlac President and Classic Car Show organiser, Dave Miles says this year’s event promises to be a bigger and better Father’s Day attraction than ever.

“We are expecting to showcase up to 500 classic cars, commercial and military vehicles as well as motorbikes,” he said.

“More than 300 have registered so far, and close to 100 craft and charity stalls will provide a variety of items to purchase.

“The show is being held at a new, larger and more accessible venue.

“The showground is twice as large as the previous venue for the show at Bodiam recreation ground.

“The access and parking will be much easier with a separate parking field for visitors and plenty of picnic space.”

One of the highlights of the show, subject to weather conditions, will be a fly-pass by a World War ll Spitfire aircraft.

Music and dance will be provided with top class local artistes, The 1066 Rocketmen, The Victory Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers

Refreshments, on sale all day, include ice cream, the Senlac Barbeque, a tea, coffee and scrumptious cakes will be available in the ‘cake marquee’.

The Senlac Bar will offer beer and cider provided by the Cross Inn, Staplecross.

Attractions and entertainment for children include bouncy castles, slides, trains and much more for them to enjoy.

Dave added: “The event has been described by a Car Club as ‘the best in the area’ and we aim to deliver another great day out for all the family.

“Profits from the day will go to local good causes. “Recipients this year include The Net Foundation, a pancreatic cancer organisation, The Bexhill Care in the Community, The Martha Trust and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

“We expect to raise around £20,000. To date the annual event has raised and donated over £200,000 to local good causes.”

Entry to the show is £5 for adults. There is no charge for children accompanied by an adult.

Booking is open for classic cars and stalls and Dave suggests that this be done as soon as possible.

For more information visit the website at: www.senlacrotary.org or email: senlaccarshow@mail.com