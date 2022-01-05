Give one of these 10 Sussex rescue cat a new home for the New Year

Then please consider one of these 10 rescue cats, currently with Eastbourne Cats Protection, at their cattery in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham.

If you like the look of one of these felines and would like to give them a new home, please email [email protected] with your initial query.

For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.

1. Pringle is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161110001 Photo Sales

2. Simba is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161121001 Photo Sales

3. Tiggy is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161132001 Photo Sales

4. Albert is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161144001 Photo Sales