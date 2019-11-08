Hastings and Rye cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, November 8-14

What’s on in the Hastings area this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

THE COMMAND (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

ONLY ANGELS HAVE WINGS (U): Sun 20.00.

THE SOUVENIR (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

The Good Liar (15): Fri 10.45, 12.45, 15.00, 18.10. Sat 15.30, 20.15. Sun 12.45, 18.00. Mon 12.45, 18.10. Tue 10.45, 12.45, 15.15, 20.30. Wed 12.45, 15.30, 18.10. Thu 12.45, 15.15, 18.00.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri 15.30, 20.15. Sat 11.45, 18.25. Sun 10.55, 20.00. Mon 14.00, 20.30. Tue 15.30, 20.15. Wed 13.05, 17.55. Thu 10.50, 15.30, 20.15.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri 20.30. Sat 15.50, 17.45. Sun 20.15. Mon 16.15. Tue 17.45. Wed 15.15. Thu 20.30.

Official Secrets (15): Fri, Sat, Thu 13.00. Sun 17.45. Mon 15.15. Tue 13.00, 18.00. Wed 10.45, 20.15.

Joker (15): Fri 17.45. Sat 20.30.

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Sat 11.00, 14.00. Sun 10.45. 13.00.

42nd Street – The Musical (PG): Sun 15.00.

Exhibition On Screen – Leonardo The Works (PG): Thu 18.15.

Western Stars + Recorded Bruce Springsteen Q&A (PG): Wed 20.30.

NT Live – One Man Two Guvnors (12A): Mon 19.00.

Kino Members Club (12a): Wed, Thu 19.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Exhibition on Screen: Leonardo – The Works. Sun 14.00. Every single attributed painting, in Ultra HD quality, never seen before on the big screen.

A Dog Called Money: Introductory talk from PJ Harvey, band member Terry Edwards and live performance by The NJE. Wed 19.30, £10.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

42nd Street – The Musical (PG): Sun 14.00. Tue 19.00.

Abominable (U): Sat, Sun & Tue 12.30.

Autism Friendly – The Addams Family (PG): Sun 10.15.

Doctor Sleep (15): Sat & Sun 19.45.

Joker (15): Fri-Wed 19.45.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri 14.15, 17.00. Sat & Sun 11.30, 14.15, 17.00. Mon-Wed 14.15, 17.00.

Midway (12A): Fri & Sat 13.30, 16.45, 20.00. Sun 16.45, 20.00. Mon-Wed 13.30, 16.45, 20.00.

Shaun The Sheep – Farmageddon (U): Sat & Sun 11.00.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri 14.20. Sat 10.30, 13.00, 15.30. Sun 13.30, 15.30. Mon & Wed 14.20.

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri-Wed 15.00, 17.30, 20.15.

The Goldfinch (15): Tue 12.00.

The Good Liar (15): Fri 16.30, 19.00. Sat & Sun 17.45. Mon 16.30, 19.00. Tue 16.30. Weds 16.30, 19.00.

The Lion King (PG): Sat-Sun 10.00.

