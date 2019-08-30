Hastings cinema listings, Friday, August 30, to Thursday, September 5

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

THE SISTERS BROTHERS (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

LADY IN THE LAKE (PG): Sun 20.00.

FISHERMAN’S FRIENDS (12A): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION, STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Pain & Glory (15): Fri 10.25, 18.15. Sat 11.10, 20.30. Sun 11.30, 20.30. Mon 18.10. Tue 13.00, 20.30. Wed 10.30, 18.10. Thu 15.30, 20.15.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG): Fri 13.00, 18.00. Sat, Sun 13.00, 18.10. Mon 15.15, 20.15, Tue 12.45, 18.15. Wed 13.10, 17.55. Thu 10.30, 15.15.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri 12.45, 20.00. Sat, Sun 15.00, 20.10. Mon, Thu 12.10, 17.10. Tue 15.10, 20.15. Wed 17.50 20.15.

Marianne & Leonard (12A): Sat 13.30. Sun 15.45. Mon 20.30. Wed 16.00.

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri 15.50, 20.30. Sat, Sun 17.55. Mon, Thu 13.00. Tue 18.00. Wed 15.25, 20.30.

Astro Kid (PG): Fri 10.15. Sat, Sun 11.00. Mon 10.30. Tue 15.30.

Horrible Histories The Movie: Rotten Romans (PG): Fri 15.00. Sat 15.45. Sun 13.45. Mon 15.30. Tue 10.30.

NT Live – Fleabag: Live on Thursday, September 12, 19.30. Encores: Monday, September 30, 20.15. October 14, 20.15. See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, broadcast live to cinemas from London’s West End. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Hastings LitFest: Christopher Priest introduces The Prestige, Fri 19.30. Michael Radford’s 1984, Sat 13.00. Otherwise Unchanged – Short film and readings by Owen Lowery, Sat 16.30. Blinded by the Light, screening and talk & Q&A with writer Sarfraz Manzoor, Sat, 19.00. Blinded by the Light (screening), Wed 19.30, Thu 15.00. Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf, Thu 19.30.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri-Wed 17.45, 20.30.

Angry Birds 2 (U): Fri-Wed 12.50.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri-Wed 10.15, 12.45, 15.15.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Wed 17.15, 20.00.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15): Fri-Wed 18.30, 21.00.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri-Wed 15.40.

The Informer (15): Fri-Wed 20.45.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Wed 11.00, 14.00, 17.00.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri-Wed 10.00.

Tolkien (12A): Tue 12.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri-Mon 11.00, 12.15, 14.45. Tue 10.20, 14.45. Wed 10.20, 12.15, 14.45.

