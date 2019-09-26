Hastings cinema listings, Friday, September 27, to Thursday, October 3

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

AMAZING GRACE (U): Sat 20.00. A revelatory concert film of Aretha Franklin performing gospel songs in LA in 1972.

NINE NIGHTS (U): Fri 20.00.

THE REPTILE (15): Sun 20.00.

THUNDER ROAD (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Hustlers (15): Fri 15.15, 20.15. Sat 17.45. Sun 12.00, 20.15. Mon 13.00, 18.00. Tue 15.15, 20.15. Wed 10.30, 18.00. Thu 15.30.

Judy (12A): Wed 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 2.15. Thu 12.00, 14.30, 17.00, 20.30.

Ad Astra (12A): Fri 12.45, 17.45. Sat 15.15, 20.15. Sun 14.30. Mon 15.30, 20.30. Tue 12.45, 17.45. Thu 10.30, 18.00.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri, Sun 13.00, 15.30, 18.00. Sat 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Mon 12.15, 14.45, 17.45. Tue 10.15, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Wed 13.00, 15.30. Thu 13.00.

NT Live Encore – Fleabag (15): Fri 10.30 – Kino Babies. Fri, Sun 20.30. Mon 20.15.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Sat 12.00. Sun 17.00.

Placido Domingo 50th Anniversary Concert (U): Thu 19.30.

Roger Waters Us + Them (15): Wed 20.30.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat, Sun 10.50.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Dance Movies – A Coastal Currents Event: Fri 19.30. £12.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (18): Sat 15.00, 19.30.

The Burtons’ St Leonards Society: She (1925). Sun 16.00. Introductory talks by Christopher Maxwell-Stewart and Olga Mamanova about the life of St Leonards resident Sir H Rider Haggard, plus a screening of the silent film of his novel She.

Roger Waters Us + Them (15): Wed 19.30.

The Souvenir (15): Thu 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

AD ASTRA (12A): Fri-Sun 14.30, 17.15, 20.00. Mon & Tue 14.45, 17.30. Wed 16.15.

ALADDIN (PG): Sat & Sun 09.30.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 12.00.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 14.15, 17.00, 19.45. Sat & Sun 11.300, 14.15, 17.00, 19.45. Mon-Wed 14.15, 17.00, 19.45.

Hitsville – The Making Of Motown (12A): As Live From The World Premiere. Mon 19.00.

Hustlers (15): Fri-Sun 17.45. Mon & Tue 15.45.

IT CHAPTER TWO (15): Fri-Sun 20.30. Mon-Wed 20.15.

Judy (12A): Wed 14.45, 17.30.

Ready Or Not (18): Fri-Wed 20.45.

Roger Waters Us + Them: Wed 19.00.

The Goldfinch (15): Fri-Wed 14.00, 17.20.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 15.00. Sat & Sun 12.15, 15.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 11.30.

Yesterday (12A): Tue 12.00.

