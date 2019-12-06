Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, December 6-12

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

THE CITY OF LOST CHILDREN (15): Sun 20.00.

SORRY WE MISSED YOU (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

FROZEN 2 (U): Fri 11.00, 15.45. Sat 11.00, 13.10. Sun 11.00, 13.20. Mon 16.00. Tue 10.45, 15.45. Wed 15.50. Thu 10.30, 15.45.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 10.25, 15.10, 17.45. Sat 10.50, 15.20, 20.30. Sun 10.45, 17.30. Mon 11.30, 17.30, 20.30. Tue 10.30, 13.15, 16.00, 17.55. Wed 13.00, 20.30. Thu 13.00, 17.55.

La Belle Epoque (15): Fri 13.15, 17.55. Sun 20.30. Mon 18.10. Thu 10.40.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 13.00, 20.15. Sat 13.25, 18.05. Mon 13.00. Tue 20.30. Wed 10.45. Thu 10.40.

Le Mans 66 (12A): Fri 20.30. Sat 20.15. Sun 20.10. Mon 14.15. Wed 12.15. Thu 20.30.

Les Miserables – The Staged Concert Encore (TBC): Sun 14.00.

NT Live Encore – Present Laughter (12A): Mon 20.15.

ROH Live Ballet – Coppelia (12A): Tue 19.15.

Les Miserables: Staged Concert. Sun 14.00.

ROH Live Ballet: Coppelia. December 10, 19.15. December 15, 15.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri 19.30.

Non-Fiction: Sat & Sun 14.00. French comedy starring Guillaume Canet and Juliette Binoche.

The Good Liar (15): Wed 14.00, 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Blue Story (15): Fri 20.30. Sat & Sun 21.00. Mon & Tue 20.30.

Friends 25th – The One With The Anniversary (Part 1, 12A): Sun 15.20.

Friends 25th – The One With The Anniversary (Part 2, 12A): Wed 17.50, 20.20.

Frozen 2 (U): Fri 12.00, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Sat 10.30, 11.00, 12.00, 13.30, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 19.30. Sun 10.30, 12.00, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Mon & Tue 12.00, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Wed 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.00.

Gemini Man (12A): Tue 10.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Sat 14.40, 17.40, 20.40. Sun 11.40, 14.40, 17.40, 20.40. Wed 14.40, 17.40, 20.40.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 12.15, 15.10, 21.00. Sat 18.00. Sun 17.50, 20.40. Mon-Wed 12.15, 15.10, 18.10, 21.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.00. Sat & Sun 12.10. Mon 12.30, 15.00, 17.30, 20.00. Tue 14.20, 16.50. Wed 12.00, 14.30.

Les Miserables - The Staged Concert (Recorded Encore, 12A): Sat 19.00.

Royal Ballet - Coppelia (2019): Tue 19.15.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Last chance for musicians to get a slot on the Fat Tuesday Tour. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Michael Bublé in Hove: Sussex date confirmed for music megastar’s UK tour. Click here to read more.

Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play for Jazz Hastings. Click here to read more.