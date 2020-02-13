Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, February 14-20

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

JUDY (12A): Sat & Sun 20.00. A biopic of Judy Garland, set in her final years as she performs in London.

CASABLANCA (PG): Fri 20.00. The classic melodrama starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (12A): Thu 11.00, 20.00. A gentle, big-hearted comedy that doubles as an homage to Mark Twain.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Emma (U): Fri 10.15, 12.50, 17.40, 20.30. Sat 12.45, 18.00, 20.15. Sun 15.10, 18.00, 20.15. Mon, Wed 13.00, 17.30, 20.30. Tue 13.00, 18.00, 2015. Thu 13.00, 15.30, 17.30.

Parasite (15): Fri 10.30, 15.20, 17.55. Sat 15.10, 20.30. Sun 12.45, 20.30. Mon, Wed 12.40, 17.50. Tue 12.40, 20.30. Thu 12.40, 20.15.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri 15.35. Sat 10.40, 13.00. Sun 10.30, 13.00. Mon, Tue, Wed 10.50, 15.15. Thu 10.50, 15.15.

Dolittle (PG): Sat 10.55, 15.30. Sun 10.55, 15.45. Mon, Tue, Wed 10.30, 15.30. Thu 10.15.

1917 (15): Fri 13.10, 20.15. Sat, Sun, Tue 17.45. Mon, Wed 20.15.

NT Live – Cyrano De Bergerac (15): Thu 19.00. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring James McAvoy.

Valentine’s Day at Kino Rye (15): Fri 19.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Aquarela (Documentary Film Week): Fri 16.00, £9.

The Battle of Hastings: A Film about the 11th Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition. A special screening in association with the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, plus a Q&A with the Oscar Nominated director Mike Figgis (Documentary Film Week). Sat 16.00, £10-£12.

Somebody Up There Likes Me (Documentary Film Week): Sat 19.30, £9. Ronnie Wood tells his life story.

Citizen Lane (Documentary Film Week): Sun 15.00, £9.

NT Live – Cyrano de Bergerac: Thu 19.00, £15-£16.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 2D (15): Fri-Wed 17.15, 20.00.

Autism Friendly – Dolittle (PG): Sun 10.15.

Dolittle (PG): Fri-Wed 13.00, 15.30.

Emma (U): Fri-Wed 14.15, 16.45, 19.45.

Harley Quinn – Birds of Prey (15): Fri-Wed 18.00, 20.45.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri-Wed 11.15.

Parasite (subtitled, 15): Fri-Wed 20.15.

Paw Patrol – Ready, Race, Rescue (U): Sun-Wed 09.45.

Playing With Fire (PG): Sat-Wed 10.15.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri 11.30, 12.30, 14.00, 15.00, 17.30. Sat-Wed 10.00, 11.30, 12.30, 14.00, 15.00, 17.30.

Four great shows to see in the Eastbourne area. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings, Rye and Bexhill. Click here to read more.

An interview with Baxter Dury ahead of Hastings Fat Tuesday’s launch night. Click here to read more.

Inspiring workshops with Claire Martin and Guy Chambers: Hastings International Piano Festival. Click here to read more.

Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, February 14-20. Click here to read more.