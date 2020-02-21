Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, February 21-27

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (12A): Fri 20.00.

EASY RIDER (18): Sat 20.00.

I WAS A TEENAGE FRANKENSTEIN (U): Sun 20.00. B-Movie fan club.

THE MUSTANG (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Birds Of Prey (15): Fri 15.15, 20.15. Sat, Mon 20.15. Sun 17.45. Tue 20.30. Wed 15.15, 20.15. Thu 10.15, 17.45.

Emma (U): Fri, Sat 13.00, 15.30, 18.00. Sun 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.00. Mon 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00. Tue 10.45, 13.15, 16.00, 18.00. Wed 10.10, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00. Thu 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 20.15.

Parasite (15): Fri 12.30, 20.30. Sat 12.30, 17.35, 20.30. Sun 15.00, 20.30. Mon 12.30, 17.30, 20.30. Tue 10.10, 15.15. Wed 10.20, 12.40, 17.30. Thu 15.505, 20.30.

1917 (15): Fri 17.45. Sat 15.10. Sun 12.35. Mon 15.05. Tue 12.50. Wed 20.30. Thu 12.40, 18.00.

Dolittle (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun 10.55.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun 10.25.

ROH Live Ballet: The Cellist and Dances At A Gathering. Tue 19.15.

Kino Members Club (12A): Wed, Thu 19.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

1917 (15): Fri 14.00, 19.30.

Bright Star (PG): Sun 14.00. A biographical drama based on the last three years of the life of John Keats.

The Royal Ballet: The Cellist (World Premiere) / Dances at a Gathering. Tue 19.15.

Lift to the Scaffold (PG): Wed 19.30.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG): Thu 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (2D, 12A): Fri-Mon 20.20.

Autism Friendly – Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Sun 10.15.

Dolittle (PG): Fri & Sat 10.00, 12.30, 15.00, 17.30. Sun 12.30, 15.00, 17.30. Mon-Wed 15.00, 17.30.

Emma (U): Fri-Wed 14.20, 17.10, 20.15.

Harley Quinn – Birds of Prey (15): Fri-Sun 17.45.

Like A Boss (15): Fri-Wed 20.45.

My Hero Academia – Heroes Rising (12A): English Dubbed. Wed 18.00.

My Hero Academia – Heroes Rising (12A): Subtitled. Wed 20.30.

Parasite (15): Subtitled. Fri-Wed 20.00.

Royal Ballet – Dances At A Gathering / The Cellist: Tue 19.15.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri-Sun 10.45, 12.00, 13.15, 15.45, 18.15. Mon-Wed 13.15, 15.45, 18.15.

Stardog And Turbocat (U): Fri-Sun 09.45.

The Call Of The Wild (PG): Fri-Sun 10.15, 12.45, 15.15. Mon 13.30, 16.00. Tue 14.20, 16.40. Wed 13.20, 15.40.

The Good Liar (15): Tue 12.00.

