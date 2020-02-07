Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, February 7-13

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

BAIT (15): Fri & Sat 20.00.

BEAST WITH FIVE FINGERS (12A): Sun 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (PG): Fri 10.45, 13.00, 18.00. Sat 10.15, 15.15, 18.00. Sun 13.00, 18.00. Mon 15.30, 20.30. Tue 12.45, 17.55. Wed 10.45, 15.30, 20.30. Thu 13.15, 18.00.

1917 (15): Fri 12.45, 17.45. Sat 15.30, 20.15. Sun 12.30, 17.45. Mon 12.45, 17.50. Tue 10.30, 15.15, 20.15. Wed 12.45, 15.15, 17.50. Thu 12.45, 20.15.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri 15.15, 20.15. Sat 13.00, 17.45. Sun 1.30, 20.15. Mon 10.45, 15.15, 18.05. Tue 13.00, 18.10. Wed 13.00, 20.15. Thu 10.45, 15.15.

The Gentlemen (18): Fri, Thu 15.30. Sat, Sun, Tue 20.30. Mon 13.10. Wed 18.20.

Little Women (U): Fri 20.30. Sat 12.30. Sun 15.15. Mon 20.15. Tue 15.30.

Paw Patrol – Ready Race Rescue (U): Sat, Sun 11.00.

Kinky Boots: Sun 15.00.

Tosca: Encore From La Scala. Thu 19.00.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

The Gentlemen (18): Fr 14.00, 19.30.

Only You (15): Sun 14.00. £9/£8. A universally acclaimed romantic drama directed by Harry Wootliff and starring Laia Costa (Victoria) and Josh O’Connor (God’s Own Country, The Crown).

My Father and Me (DocFest): Wed 19.30, £9. Maurice Broomfield was Britain’s pre-eminent industrial photographer in the decades following World War 2. He is the father of BAFTA winning Nick Broomfield who directed My Father and Me.

For Sama (DocFest): Thu 16.00, £9. The astonishing story of a 26-year old female Syrian filmmaker, Waad al-Kateab.

Against the Tides (DocFest): Thu 19.30. Recounting the attempt by British aquatic athlete Beth French to swim the Oceans Seven marathon.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (15): Fri-Wed 14.30, 17.15, 20.15.

Bad Boys For Life (15): Fri-Wed 21.10.

Birds Of Prey (15): Fri-Sun 12.40, 15.20, 18.00, 20.40. Mon 15.20, 18.00, 20.40. Tue 12.40, 15.20, 18.00, 20.40. Wed 15.20, 18.00, 20.40.

Doliitle (PG): Fri 14.40, 17.20, 20.00. Sat & Sun 09.45, 12.20, 14.40, 17.20, 20.00. Mon-Wed 14.40, 17.20, 20.00.

Frozen 2 Sing-a-long (U): Sat & Sun 11.45.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.50.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Ordinary Love (12A): Tue 12.00.

Paw Patrol – Ready, Race, Rescue (U): Sat & Sun 10.15.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri-Wed 15.40, 18.30.

