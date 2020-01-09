Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, January 10-16

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00. A lighthearted coming of age story set in Luton and featuring a variety of Bruce Springsteen songs.

THE CAMINO VOYAGE (U): Sun 20.00. A beautiful film about the 2,500km voyage from Ireland to Santiago de Compostela. Directed by Dónal Ó Céilleachair, Ireland, 2018, 98 mins.

PAIN AND GLORY (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00. The new film by Pedro Almodovar, starring Antonio Banderas, Nora Navas and Penelope Cruz.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Fri 15.20, 20.15. Sat 15.45, 18.00. Sun 15.20, 20.15. Mon 12.15, 20.15. Tue 15.45, 18.15. Wed 13.00, 18.15. Thu 15.30, 20.30.

Little Women (U): Fri 12.30, 15.05, 17.50, 20.30. Sat 15.05, 17.45, 20.30. Sun 12.40, 15.05, 17.50, 20.30. Mon 12.30, 15.10, 17.50, 20.30. Tue 10.30, 12.20, 15.00, 20.15. Wed 12.20, 15.00, 17.40, 20.15. Thu 10.45, 13.30, 16.15, 17.50.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 17.35. Sat 13.00, 20.15. Sun 17.30. Mon 17.35. Tue 13.10, 17.40. Wed 10.25, 20.30.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri, Thu 12.15. Sat, Sun 12.00. Mon 14.30. Tue 20.30. Wed 15.15.

Frozen 2 (U): Sat 10.40. Sun 10.30.

ROH Live Ballet – Sleeping Beauty: Thu 19.15.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Judy and Punch (15): Fri & Sat 19.30. Mirrah Foulkes’ debut film is a fresh take on the origins of the Punch and Judy puppet show.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (U): Sun 14.00. France, 1964, 93 mins. Directed by Jacques Demy, starring Catherine Deneuve and Nino Castelnuovo. Re-released by the BFI, this visually intoxicating film pays homage to the Hollywood musical and is a major influence on directors including Damien Chazelle and Wes Anderson.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (15): Fri-Mon 12.00, 14.50, 17.40, 20.30. Tue 14.50, 17.50, 20.30. Wed 12.00, 14.50, 17.40, 20.30.

CATS (U): Fri 12.15. Mon-Wed 12.15.

FROZEN 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

JOJO RABBIT (12A): Fri-Wed 19.20.

JUMANJI – THE NEXT LEVEL (12A): Fri 15.00, 17.50. Sat-Sun 10.15, 15.00, 17.50. Mon-Wed 15.00, 17.50.

LITTLE WOMEN (U): Fri-Wed 13.10, 16.10.

OFFICIAL SECRETS (15): Tue 12.00.

SHAUN THE SHEEP – FARMAGEDDON (U): Sat & Sun 09.45.

SPIES IN DISGUISE (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30.

STAR WARS – THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (12A): Fri-Wed 13.00, 16.30, 20.00.

The Gentlemen (18): Fri-Wed 20.40.

