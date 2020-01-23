Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, January 24-30

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

ANIMALS (15): Fri & Sat 20.00. A Dublin-set comedy drama starring Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat.

GORGO (U): B-Movie Fan Club. Sun 20.00. Sailors capture a giant lizard and take it to London.

DOWNTON ABBEY (PG): Thu 11.00, 20.00. A lavish cinematic version of Julian Fellowes’ country house drama.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri, Sat 10.05, 15.10, 20.15. Sun 12.40, 17.45. Mon 15.20, 17.45. Tue 12.35, 20.15. Wed 10.15, 15.20, 17.50. Thu 15.10, 20.15.

1917 (15): Fri, Sat, Sun 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Mon 10.15, 12.40, 15.05, 17.30. Tue, Thu 10.10, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Wed 10.00, 12.25, 14.50, 17.15, 20.15.

Knives Out (12A): Sat 12.35. Sun 20.15. Ute 17.40. Thu 12.35.

Little Women (U): Fri 12.30, 17.35. Sat 17.35. Mon 12.15, 20.15. Tue 10.20, 15.00. Wed 12.40. Thu 10.20.

StarDog And Turbo Cat (U): Sun 10.45.

ROH Encore Ballet – Sleeping Beauty: Mon 20.00.

ROH Live Ballet – La Boheme: Wed 19.45.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Cats (PG): Fri 14.00. Sat 14.00, 19.30. Sun 14.00. A 2019 musical fantasy film based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber. It stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and Ian McKellen.

Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker (12A): Fri 19.30.

The Royal Opera - La Bohème: Wed 19.45. Puccini’s opera of young love in 19th-century Paris is packed with beautiful music.

Beanpole: Thu 19.30. An acclaimed Russian historical drama directed by Kantemir Balagov.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (15): Fri-Wed 14.15, 17.15, 20.15.

Autism Friendly – 2D Spies In Disguise (PG): Sun 10.15.

Bad Boys For Life (15): Fri 14.30, 17.30, 20.30. Mon & Tue 16.30, 19.30. Wed 16.30.

Frozen 2 (U): Sat & Sun 11.50.

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Mon & Wed 13.50.

Judy (12A): Tue 12.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Sat & Sun 12.40, 15.30.

Little Women (U): Mon 15.30. Tue 15.30. Wed 15.30.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Paw Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue (TBC): Fri 13.45. Sat & Sun 09.45, 11.15, 12.30, 13.00. Mon-Wed 13.45.

ROH – La Boheme (2020): Wed 19.45.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Sat 10.15.

The Grudge (15): Fri 16.10, 18.30, 20.45. Sat-Wed 18.30, 20.45.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Fri-Wed 14.00, 17.00, 20.00.

