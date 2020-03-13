Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, March 13-19

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

KNIVES OUT (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00. A witty and stylish whodunnit.

HONEY GIVER AMONG THE GODS (PG): Sun 19.30. Film noir meets Buddhism in a unique murder mystery story.

EXTRA ORDINARY (15): Thu 11.00, 20.00. A good-natured silly comedy-horror from Ireland.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Misbehaviour (12A): Fri 10.30, 13.00, 17.45. Sat, Sun 15.45, 18.00. Mon, Wed 10.30, 15.30, 20.15. Tue 10.45, 13.00, 18.15. Thu 13.00, 18.00.

The Invisible Man (15): Fri 15.30, 20.00. Sat, Sun 13.15, 20.15. Mon 12.45, 17.45. Tue 15.15, 20.30. Wed 12.45, 17.45. Thu 15.15, 20.15.

Military Wives (12A): Fri 15.15, 18.00. Sat 12.45, 20.30. Sun 15.25. Mon, Wed 13.00, 18.00. Tue 10.30, 15.30. Thu 10.30, 15.30, 20.30.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (15): Sun, Thu 17.45. Mon 15.15.

Dark Waters (12A): Fri, Sun, Tue, Thu 12.45. Sat 15.10. Mon 20.30. Wed 15.15.

Parasite (15): Fri 20.20. Sat 17.45. Sun, Wed 20.30.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Sat, Sun 11.00.

Dolittle (PG): Sat, Sun 10.30.

ROH Live Opera – Fidelio: Tue 19.15.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Parasite (15): Fri 19.30. Sat 14.00, 19.30. A 2019 South Korean dark comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, who co-wrote the screenplay with Han Jin-won. It stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam. It won won Best Picture and Best Foreign Language Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Lighthouse (15): Thu 19.30. A 2019 psychological horror film directed and produced by Robert Eggers. The film was shot in black-and-white with a 1.19:1 aspect ratio and stars Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

A Quiet Place Double Bill (15): Wed 18.00

Bloodshot (12A): Fri-Wed 18.30.

Dolittle (PG): Sat & Sun 12.10.

Little Women (U): Tue 12.00.

Military Wives (12A): Fri-Tue 14.00, 20.15. Wed 14.40, 19.30.

Onward (U): Fri 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.00, 13.00, 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Mon 14.30, 15.30, 17.00, 18.00, 19.30. Tue 13.00, 15.30, 16.30, 18.00. Wed 14.30, 15.30, 17.00.

Paw Patrol – Ready, Race, Rescue (U): Sat & Sun 10.15.

ROH – Fidelio (TBC): Tue 19.15.

Sonic The Hedgehog (PG): Fri 16.00. Sat & Sun 11.00, 13.30, 16.00. Mon-Wed 16.00.

The Hunt (15): Fri-Wed 21.00.

The Invisible Man (15): Fri-Tue 17.20, 20.30. Wed 17.20, 20.15.

