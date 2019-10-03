Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, October 4-10

What’s on in the Hastings area this week

ELECTRIC PALACE

CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

IN THIS OUR LIFE (PG): Sun 20.00.

TOLKIEN (12A): Thu 11.00, 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Joker (15): Fri, Wed 10.15, 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 20.30. Sat 13.00, 15.15, 17.45, 20.30. Sun 131.00, !5.15, 18.00, 20.39. Mon 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Tue 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30. Thu 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30.

Judy (PG): Fri, Wed 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15. Sat 10.15, 12.45, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15. Sun 10.15, 12.45, 15.30, 17.45, 20.15. Mon 12.45, 15.15, 17,45. Tue 10.45, 13.15, 15.45. Thu 10.30, 12.30, 15.00, 17.30.

Billy Connolly – The Sex Life Of Bandages (15): Thu 20.00. Hailed as the UK’s most influential comedian of all time, Billy Connolly is coming to cinemas with this brilliant show from his final stand-up tour.

NT Live Encore – Fleabag (15): Mon 20.15.

ROH Live Opera – Don Giovanni: Tue 18.45. The new Royal Opera Season begins with Mozart’s engaging masterpiece, which follows Don Giovanni, the women he serially seduces and the vengeance that finally catches up with him.

Kids Club – Toy Story 4 (U): Sat, Sun 10.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

BAIT (15): Fri & Sat 14.00. Shot on a vintage 16mm camera, the film focuses on the struggle of Cornish fisherman Martin.

Inna De Yard (12A): Fri 19.30. Sun 14.00. A reggae documentary that reveals the rich tales of the Inna De Yard legends.

ROH: Don Giovanni: Tue 18.45.

Mrs Lowry & Son (PG): Wed & Thu 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

Ad Astra (12A): Fri-Sun 14.30. Tue 12.00.

Blinded By The Light (12A): Tue 12.00.

Dora & The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Sat & Sun 11.00.

Downton Abbey (pg): Fr-Sun 17.15, 20.00. Mon 14.30, 17.15. Tue 13.15, 16.00. Wed 14.30, 17.15.

IT CHAPTER TWO (15): Thu 20.30.

Joker (15): Fri 14.15, 15.15, 17.00, 18.00, 19.45, 20.45, 22.30. Sat 12.30, 14.15, 15.15, 17.00, 18.00, 19.45, 20.45, 22.30. Sun 12.30, 14.15, 15.15, 17.00, 18.19.45, 20.45. Mon-Wed 14.15, 15.15, 17.00, 18.00, 19.45, 20.45.

Judy (12A): Fri-Wed 14.45, 17.30, 20.15.

Metallica S&M2 (TBC): Wed 20.00.

NT: Fleabag encore (15): Mon 20.00.

ROH – Don Giovanni: 18.45. The new Royal Opera Season begins with Mozart’s masterpiece.

The Lion KinG (PG): Sat & Sun 12.00.

Toy Story 4 (u): Sat & Sun 11.45.

Vampirina – Fang-tastic Party (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

