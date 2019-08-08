Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Wednesday, August 9-14

What’s on in Hastings this week

ELECTRIC PALACE, CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

Gloria Bell (15): Sun 20.00.

New York Doll (12A): Fri 20.00.

The White Crow (12A): Fri & Sat 20.00.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Wed, Thu 13.45, 17.00, 20.15.

Marianne & Leonard (12A): Fri 20.15. Sun 18.05. Tue 18.00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat 10.30, 15.30. Sun 10.30, 16.00. Mon 11.00, 15.45. Tue 11.00, 15.50. Wed, Thu 10.45, 15.45.

Apollo 11 (U): Fri 18.30. Sat 13.10. Sun 20.30.

Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw (12A): Fri 11.00, 12.45, 17.35. Sat 12.45, 17.35, 20.15. Sun 13.15, 20.15. Mon 13.00, 17.45. Tue 13.00, 20.15. Wed 13.00, 17.50. Thu 13.00, 20.30.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 13.40, 16.05. Sat 10.45, 18.05. Sun 10.45, 15.20. Mon 12.50, 15.15. Tue 15.15, 17.45. Wed, Thu 11.00.

Yesterday (12A): Fri, Sat, Mon 20.30. Sun 12.50, 17.45. Tue 12.45, 20.30. Wed 20.30. Thu 18.00.

NT Live Encore – The Lehman Trilogy (12A): Mon 19.00. The story of a family and a company that changed the world.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

Marianne and Leonard – Words of Love (18): Fri 15.00, 19.30pm.

Sometimes Always Never (12A): Sat 15.00. Wed 19.30.

Midsommar (18) : Sat 19.30. Sun 15.00. Ambitious, impressively crafted, and above all unsettling, Midsommar further proves writer-director Ari Aster is a horror auteur to be reckoned with.

Sheared Wit at the Movies: Thu 19.30, free. More movie magic from Sheared Wit including works by Michael Smith and Maxy Neil Bianco, Duncan Reekie and Ollie Cherer.

ODEON, QUEENS ROAD

0333 014 4501

Angry Birds 2 (U): Fri-Mon 11.00. Wed 10.45.

Detective Pikachu (PG): Fri-Wed 10.00.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (12A): Fri-Tue 14.45, 17.45, 19.30, 20.45. Wed 14.45, 17.45, 20.45.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Wed 18.00, 19.45.

Playmobil: The Movie (U): Fri-Tue 11.30, 14.00, 16.30. Wed 10.30, 13.00, 15.30.

The Hustle (12A): Tue 11.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Tue 11.15, 14.15, 16.00, 17.15, 19.00, 20.00. Wed 11.00, 14.00, 16.00, 17.00, 19.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri-Wed 12.15, 13.30.

