Mammoth 865 mile cycle ride, that will start in Hastings next Monday (july 1) will raise funds for victims of torture

A mammoth 865 mile ‘Cycle against Torture’ ride across Britain, starts in Hastings next week and there’s still time to enter.

Freedom from Torture supporters are taking the 865 mile cycle challenge to raise funds for torture survivors, forced to flee their home country who are rebuilding their lives in the UK.

The ride, which is broken down into 19 stages, will be launched by Hastings Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sinden at the Stade, Hastings on Monday, July 1 at 9am.

The ride finishes in Edinburgh on July 28.

Moira Dunworth, 65, and Shelagh King, a 64 year old semi-retired doctor will ride the entire route. Other participants have signed up to complete individual stages.

Each stage is between 20 and 60 miles. There is an option to join shorter sections of the ride if preferred.

The route will take riders past Freedom from Torture’s regional centres.

There will be lots of activities along the way - including plenty of tea and lots of cake!

Others taking the challenge include Violet Hejazi, a young Syrian refugee who learned to ride a bike specifically to take part in the event.

Cycle against Torture finishes Stage 1 of the ride (Hastings to Brighton) at approximately 5pm on Monday, July 1 at Palace Pier.

Funds raised will be a vital lifeline for survivors of torture.

Freedom from Torture provides expert care and support to the hundreds of men, women and children who arrive at their centres, desperate to rebuild their lives in the safety of the UK.

More details at: www.freedomfromtorture.org