The free St Leonards Festival is this weekend!

The annual St Leonards Festival rolls into town this weekend, offering a day of fantastic fun for all the family.

With free entertainment, talented musicians, food stalls and with the weather expected to reach sizzling temperatures, organisers anticipate around 10,000 festival goers will attend the event on Saturday, June 29.

Fun for all the family at the the St. Leonards Festival SUS-190625-101947001

The free family day will be based in Warrior Square Gardens, with a street market on Kings Road.

Food/refreshment stalls will be available but visitors are welcome to take their own picnic, folding chair or blanket.

Highlights of the day include acrobatics from Enoch the Partyman, a drumming circle, opera from singer Thomasin Trezise, with headline act Kissmet taking to the stage before they head off to perform at Glastonbury Festival.

There will be new young talent including Thingamajig Theatre’s magical Ghost Caribou illuminated puppets.

The festival will be officially opened by Leader of Hastings Borough Council, Peter Chowney, Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden, and Deputy Mayor James Bacon at 12noon.

The festival, which is an alcohol free zone, then gets into full swing with storytelling in the Hastings Storytelling Marquee. Anusha Subramanium, Tuup, and Spud and Yam present their plastic waste stories and songs.

Richard Storybeard will present magical stories in his yurt and look out for Dreamspin hoops, 12-6pm.

Zumba with Daisy Chain Fitness will energise at 12.10pm.

Community acts including Buzz Performing Arts, Silver Swans, Gizmo Kids Enoch and the Partyman’s acrobatics entertain the youngsters at 12:40pm.

The music kicks off at 1.35pm when Oksana with the Midnight Cats take to the stage.

Community acts including Boathouse Signing Choir and the Bangladeshi Community are at 2pm.

A parade with a theme of Colours of St Leonards starts at Azur and arrives in Warrior Gardens for a Drum Circle at approximately 2.30pm.

Opera lovers then have the opportunity to relax and enjoy Thomasin Trezise, 4-4.30pm.

The internationally renowned Bhangra-Rock fusion band Kissmet, supported by Eat Global, perform 5-6pm.

Eggtooth Incubate present new young talent from Hastings with Commercial Edge Dance, Elisha Edwards, MadMo, Benva Doll and others, 6.30- 8.45pm

Ghost Caribou by Thingumajig Theatre, with the Vocal Explosion Massive (Giant illuminated puppets accompanied by choir) 9.15-10pm.

The day draws to a close with a Light Show in Bottle Alley at 10.15pm.

For full programme details visit: www.stleonardsfestival.org