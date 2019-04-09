The Rotary Club of Senlac Quiz raises £600 for good causes The least successful team 'The 3 Thinkers' at the Rotary Club of Senlac's quiz at Little Common Community Centre to raise funds for local good causes. SUS-190904-121255001 A quiz organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac held at Little Common Community Centre on Friday, April 5 raised £600 for local good causes. The Three Thinkers (pictured) had the least points and received a box of chocolates. Hastings, Bexhill and Battle Rotarians’ bowls competition in memory of former mayor What to do in East Sussex during the Easter holidays