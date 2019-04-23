The skill and delicacy of lace from the historic past

Volunteers in Bexhill Museum’s costume department have delved into the establishment’s extensive collection to put together a two-day special exhibition dedicated to lace and embroidery.

Delicate shawls, capes, collars. cuffs and fichus of Honiton, Bedfordshire and Maltese laces will form the basis of the display at the independent, voluntarily-run museum in Egerton Road over the weekend of April 27/28.

Also on display will be a wealth of richly-embroidered costumes including Japanese kimonos, waistcoats, smoking caps and beautiful and unique household items. Open from 11-5pm on both days.

read more: Streets of Bexhill and Battle are back with stunts, stilts and a mermaid