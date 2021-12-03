These 12 East Sussex rescue cats need a loving new home

If you would like to rehome one of these felines, or one of the pairs, email the centre, in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham at [email protected] your initial query.
For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.
1.
Smokey is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-210312-093940001
2.
Alfie is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. He is going as a pair with Bobby. SUS-210312-093822001
3.
Alzler is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. SUS-210312-093951001
4.
Bobby is currently being looked after at Cats Protection's Eastbourne Adoption Centre and needs a new home. He is going as a pair with Alfie. SUS-210312-093809001