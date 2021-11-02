Wilson is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-131027001

These dogs at Sussex animal rescue centre need a loving new home

Are you looking for a new pet and would like to give a rescue dog a loving home?

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 10:11 am

These dogs are currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre, near Lewes, and are ready to be welcomed by their new owners.

If you like the look of any of these pooches, email [email protected] or call 01825 840252 to discuss potential adoption further.

For more information about Raystede and how to adopt, click here.

1.

Beth is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-131039001

2.

Bubbles is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-130855001

3.

Hector is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-130911001

4.

Moochi is currently being looked after at Raystede animal rescue centre and is in need of a loving new home. SUS-210111-131050001

