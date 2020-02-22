Three stunning concerts for Bexhill: Rumer, José Feliciano and Booker T Jones

Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival are presenting three exceptional world-class concerts at the iconic setting of the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, from Thursday to Saturday, May 7-9.

The festival, now in its ninth year, is one of the best music festivals of its kind in the UK and across the region.

The main annual summer festival takes place in Rye this year from August 27-31 and there will be various additional concerts throughout 2020.

Ian Bowden, the festival director and founder said: “We are absolutely delighted to be presenting three wonderful concerts this early May at the stunning setting of the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill. It really is a fabulous venue and a perfect location for our three internationally acclaimed artists to perform. I would also like to acknowledge the support of our event partners Gaby Hardwicke Solicitors, Arthur C Towners Ltd and Spectrum, Independent Financial Advice for supporting the arts and these three superb events.”

On Thursday, May 7, the highly acclaimed and award-winning British singer Rumer performs a special concert with her band of exceptionally talented musicians. You can expect to hear songs from her fantastic new album ‘Nashville Tears’ and favourite songs from her impressive back catalogue of hits.

Since her first album Seasons Of My Soul landed in the Top 3 of the UK Albums Charts in 2010, achieved Platinum sales status and garnered her a MOJO Award for Best Breakthrough Act as well as two BRIT Award nominations, British singer-songwriter Rumer has gone on to forge an acclaimed career both as a highly regarded songwriter, penning global hits such as ‘Slow’ and ‘Aretha’, and also a peerless interpreter of the work of others, as evidenced on her follow-up album Boys Don’t Cry – an album of classic covers from the 1970s – plus Rumer Sings Bacharach at Christmas and This Girl’s in Love: A Bacharach and David Songbook.

Latin guitar giant José Feliciano performs in concert on Friday, May 8, offering a rare opportunity to see a true music legend. He is a nine-time Grammy award-winning artist and has lifetime achievement honours, plus multiple other nominations with over 70 million record sales worldwide.

José will be performing songs from his newly released album ‘Behind The Guitar’ which brings the singer, guitarist full circle with producer and old friend Rick Jarrard. It was Jarrard who convinced Feliciano to record The Doors’ ‘Light My Fire’ for their album Feliciano! – the record that made him a household name in 1968.

American Hammond organ player Booker T Jones performs on Saturday, May 9, and is one of the most acclaimed, respected and legendary multi-instrumentalist, songwriters, record producers, and arrangers, best known as the front man of the band Booker T. & the MGs, and the anthem hit ‘Green Onions’.

In an emotional musical journey, Booker T will perform the songs that make up the fabric of his musical identity. Booker T. & the M.G.’s staples like ‘Green Onions’ are woven into defining moments from his journey after Stax, when he produced and recorded with artists as diverse as Bill Withers, Willie Nelson, and Carlos Santana.

For those that appreciate their music of all ages these three concerts are not to be misses and be sure to book early as tickets will be in high demand. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dlwp.com or by calling the box office on 01424 229111.

